Financial watchdog’s report shows good management in N.C. cities

RALEIGH — While an annual report from a financial watchdog shows most U.S. cities are poorly prepared to face the fiscal fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the three North Carolina cities examined showed stronger numbers.

Chicago-based Truth in Accounting released its annual Financial State of the Cities study on Tuesday, Jan. 26, examining the monetary health of the 75 largest cities in the U.S. by using fiscal 2019 audited comprehensive annual financial reports in each municipality.

TIA found that 62 of the cities carried varying levels of debt, numbers almost certainly exacerbated in fiscal 2020 by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“Even the fiscally healthiest cities are projected to lose millions of dollars in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the report notes. “The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but these cities’ overall debt will most likely increase.”