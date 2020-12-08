Gov. Cooper imposes modified 'stay-at-home' order effective Friday

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper will imposed a modified “stay-at-home” order effective Friday, he announced at a press conference Tuesday.
The new “stay-at-home” order requires people to remain in their houses between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additionally businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. On-site alcohol consumption sales also must end by 9 p.m.
“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask mandate,” Gov. Cooper said. “With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. This order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they're safer.
“The modified ‘stay-at-home’ order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day —wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”
North Carolina has seen a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the North Carolina Department of Human Services, the state has seen record highs in total number of new cases three times in the last week. Additionally, the number of counties in the critical category for the virus (infection rates of higher than 10 percent) has more than doubled since Gov. Cooper’s last press conference.
In Cabarrus County, the infection rate sits at more than 11 percent which is the highest it has been since April.
“This is a global pandemic, this virus is highly contagious and dangerous, but we can slow it down,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said. “Do not wait until it is you or your loved one who is sick with COVID to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.
“Do not wait until it’s you or a loved one alone in a hospital bed struggling against this virus. Do not wait until it’s your family that loses someone to COVID-19. Act now.”
Testing for a COVID-19 vaccination began in the United Kingdom in recent weeks, so a vaccine could be getting close. However, for innoculation to be effective a certain portion of the population needs to be vaccinated, so that time is still a ways off.
North Carolina currently is trending in the wrong direction in cases, infection rate and hospitalizations, but Cohen said capacity is still in a good spot in hospitals.
But if things trend further in the wrong direction more moves could come in the future.
“We’ll do more if our trends don’t improve,” Gov. Cooper said. “That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that. All these small businesses need more federal help. Congress and the President need to do that now.
“However, our top priority is — and must be — saving lives, and keeping our health care system from being overwhelmed.”
