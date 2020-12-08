Gov. Cooper imposes modified 'stay-at-home' order effective Friday

In Cabarrus County, the infection rate sits at more than 11 percent which is the highest it has been since April.

“This is a global pandemic, this virus is highly contagious and dangerous, but we can slow it down,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said. “Do not wait until it is you or your loved one who is sick with COVID to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.

“Do not wait until it’s you or a loved one alone in a hospital bed struggling against this virus. Do not wait until it’s your family that loses someone to COVID-19. Act now.”

Testing for a COVID-19 vaccination began in the United Kingdom in recent weeks, so a vaccine could be getting close. However, for innoculation to be effective a certain portion of the population needs to be vaccinated, so that time is still a ways off.

North Carolina currently is trending in the wrong direction in cases, infection rate and hospitalizations, but Cohen said capacity is still in a good spot in hospitals.

But if things trend further in the wrong direction more moves could come in the future.