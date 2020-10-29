Gov. Cooper signs executive order strengthening eviction moratorium

According to U.S. census survey data from Sept. 30 through Oct. 12 around 32 percent of people nationwide think they are “very” or “somewhat” likely to face eviction in the next two months.

That number is far more dire in North Carolina as more than 50 percent feel that way, according to the survey.

North Carolina remains in Phase 3 of reopening as the state continues to post some of the highest case numbers and deaths due to COVID-19 in the nation. Over the last seven days the state had the 10th most cases and the eighth most deaths, according to the CDC. For the duration of the pandemic, North Carolina has had the sixth most total cases and 16th most deaths.

“The result during this global pandemic will be more people staying in their homes, more landlords getting rent and fewer utility companies shutting off power,” Gov. Cooper said. “NC HOPE remains available to assist people with payments by calling 2-1-1 or visiting http://nc211.org/hope.