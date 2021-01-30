Lottery winners across the Piedmont

Lincoln County woman strikes ‘gold’ with $250,000 prize
RALEIGH – Camilla Fisher of Denver saw her $5 scratch-off ticket win her a $250,000 top prize.
“We’re over the moon,” she said as she claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “We just couldn’t believe it.”
Fisher purchased her winning $250,000 Gold Rush ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 16 North in Denver.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs like $250,000 Gold Rush make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
Gaston County woman wins ‘Mega Bucks’ with $200,000 top prize
RALEIGH – Kate Link of High Shoals turned a $5 scratch-off ticket into a $200,000 win.
Link purchased her lucky Mega Bucks ticket at Dean’s Superette on South Lincoln Street in Dallas.
She claimed her top prize earlier this month at the lottery’s Charlotte regional office. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $141,501.
Mega Bucks launched in December 2020 with 10 $200,000 top prizes. Eight remain to be won.
Boss’ Christmas gift turns into $200,000 bonus for Charlotte landscaper
RALEIGH – A Christmas goodie bag from his boss delivered the goods for Ta’Von Batts of Charlotte to the tune of $200,000.
“The scratch off that I received was a gift in a goodie bag that my boss gave out to all employees before Christmas,” he said. “He got two tickets for everyone and put them in the gift bag. So, I scratched it off after work and it turned out to be a winner!”
Batts’ winning Black Diamond 7s ticket was purchased at the Quik Trip on West W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte.
“I’m not gonna lie, at first, I thought it was one of those prank lottery tickets,” he recalled. “So, I went up to him and was like, ‘You’re playing with me!’ And he said, ‘No!’ and then his eyes got really big, and he started running around screaming and then I started running around screaming.”
Batts, who works as a landscaper, claimed his prize earlier this month at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
“It feels really good,” said Batts of winning. “Definitely going to try to invest it and make more money off of it and I’ll give some back to my family.”
Black Diamond 7s launched in November with five $200,000 top prizes. Three top prizes remain to be won.
