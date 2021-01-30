Lottery winners across the Piedmont

Mega Bucks launched in December 2020 with 10 $200,000 top prizes. Eight remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Mega Bucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

Boss’ Christmas gift turns into $200,000 bonus for Charlotte landscaper

RALEIGH – A Christmas goodie bag from his boss delivered the goods for Ta’Von Batts of Charlotte to the tune of $200,000.

“The scratch off that I received was a gift in a goodie bag that my boss gave out to all employees before Christmas,” he said. “He got two tickets for everyone and put them in the gift bag. So, I scratched it off after work and it turned out to be a winner!”

Batts’ winning Black Diamond 7s ticket was purchased at the Quik Trip on West W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte.