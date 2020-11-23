Masks now mandated when a person is around someone they don't live with, Gov. Cooper mandates

North Carolina is currently experiencing a stark rise in cases and Cabarrus County is no exception to that trend.

In the last week alone the County has seen more than 200 new active cases of COVID-19. Cabarrus recently surpassed 100 deaths due to the novel coronavirus as well.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance was already encouraging people to wear masks at Thanksgiving gatherings this week if there is anyone in someone’s home that does not live there. The Health Alliance was recommending this even before Gov. Cooper’s new mandate.

That was in addition to heavily emphasizing the maintaining of six feet of social distance which has been shown to be the most effective way to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are recommending that holiday gatherings stay small,” Erin Babbitt, Cabarrus Health Alliance’s lead nurse on the COVID Health Information Team, said in an interview Nov. 13 “That there be 10 people indoors, but if you can host outdoors, host outdoors.