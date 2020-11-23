Masks now mandated when a person is around someone they don't live with, Gov. Cooper mandates

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper tightened the statewide mask mandate Monday now requiring face coverings to be worn at any time an individual is around someone with whom they don’t live.
A statewide mask mandate has been in effect since June, but with numbers rising across North Carolina, Gov. Cooper has adjusted the restrictions.
“That means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “It means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, at school.”
Gov. Cooper also expanded restrictions on mask wearing in public as well as the requirements for businesses.
“This order also strengthens the role of businesses in ensuring masks are worn by everyone in the store — staff and customers — and that they are abiding by capacity limits so that people can stay distant and can stay safe,” he said. “Today’s order builds on our action to limit gatherings to 10 people indoors, indoor bar closures, occupancy restrictions for retail stores, restaurants and other public businesses along with our mask mandate. The order extends these protections through December 11.”
The Governor’s full order can be read on the state website.
North Carolina is currently experiencing a stark rise in cases and Cabarrus County is no exception to that trend.
In the last week alone the County has seen more than 200 new active cases of COVID-19. Cabarrus recently surpassed 100 deaths due to the novel coronavirus as well.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance was already encouraging people to wear masks at Thanksgiving gatherings this week if there is anyone in someone’s home that does not live there. The Health Alliance was recommending this even before Gov. Cooper’s new mandate.
That was in addition to heavily emphasizing the maintaining of six feet of social distance which has been shown to be the most effective way to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are recommending that holiday gatherings stay small,” Erin Babbitt, Cabarrus Health Alliance’s lead nurse on the COVID Health Information Team, said in an interview Nov. 13 “That there be 10 people indoors, but if you can host outdoors, host outdoors.
“If you can keep family groups, household units at their own table, instead of having a grownups’ table and a kids’ table each little house has their own table. You can still have your family together but you’re still staying with your household unit and you’re socially distancing from anyone who’s not in your household.”
Cabarrus County is one of 42 in the state classified with “substantial community spread” which indicates a positivity rate of 8 to 10 percent. However, according to the state’s numbers, the County’s positivity rate currently sits at 9.5 percent which puts it on the brink of sitting in the “critical community spread” category which 20 other counties in the state currently find themselves in.
“This week you’ll see that 10 more counties have been designated as red, indicating critically high levels of community spread,” Gov. Cooper said. “We now have 20 red counties and 42 orange counties. This is deadly serious.
“We need communities and local governments all over the state — but especially in these red and orange hotspots — to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place.”
Cabarrus County is currently operating under guidance from the state so every mandate passed down from Gov. Cooper’s office is active in Cabarrus.
The Health Alliance is asking everyone to proceed with caution throughout their days to limit the community spread which is prevalent in the County.
“You should try to treat every situation that you’re in as if someone is positive,” Jordan Karas, Program Manager for CHA’s COVID Department, said. “If somebody was positive in my group then my decisions need to reflect that understanding.
“So if you have that mindset 1. you’re protecting yourself, but 2. you’re also protecting others because what if I’m that person that has it and I am unaware? So how can I make sure that my behavior does not expose other people? That’s a way to make sure that people have that mindset and we just want to encourage people to think through these things so that their behavior reflects good mitigation strategies to where we’re slowing the spread down.”
Gov. Cooper did not make a decision to enforce stay-at-home orders at Monday’s meeting, but he said the state could take a step back, if necessary, in the coming weeks.
“We don’t want to go backward, but we will if it’s necessary,” he said. “The next seven to 14 days will tell us whether we are stemming the tide or whether we need to ratchet it up even more.”
He continued: “I know it’s been a long nine months of virtual church, holidays, birthdays and more. But if we can keep it up just a bit longer, we can ensure that more loved ones make it to next year’s Thanksgiving table.”
