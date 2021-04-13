Mountain Heritage Day planning for return to WCU this fall

CULLOWHEE – Mountain Heritage Day, the festival of cultural traditions presented by Western Carolina University, is again being planned as a live, in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The annual community celebration on campus regularly draws thousands to enjoy music, dance, food, and arts and crafts, but was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a performance by Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band and a series of digital programs were viewed via university livestreams.

With an announcement March 11 that WCU would resume “close to” normal operations for the fall semester, Mountain Heritage Day was included in campus events and activities being reset.

The festival will adhere to its Catamounts Care protocols and the governor’s guidelines that are in place at the time of the event, organizers said. While still in the early stages of planning, there is an expectation of bluegrass, old-time and traditional music performances throughout the day, a morning 5K race (organized by students in WCU’s sport management program), chainsaw competitions, the classic car show and popular tractor rides, along with storytelling and sing-alongs.