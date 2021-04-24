N.C. House backs bill to end twice-a-year time changes

“We have seen on Twitter and Facebook social media, phone calls to our office … just so many folks across this state going, ‘We really need this,'” Saine added. “Their internal clock is messed up. If you’re like me, it takes you about anywhere from two weeks to a month to adjust.”

The idea for legislative action started for Saine during a conversation several years ago with lawmakers representing other Southeastern states. “This is one of the issues we talked about that maybe we could work on together,” he said. “South Carolina, Florida … I believe that Georgia has passed this already. I know that Tennessee has as well.”

If H.B. 307 becomes law, the permanent time change still would require federal action. “It’s simply asking Congress to act,” Saine said. “I realize that may be a tall order, but you do have to start somewhere. Some of our U.S. senators have acknowledged in the press that they are willing to support such a move.”

Saine acknowledged one criticism of the proposal: School buses could be picking up children in darkness during part of the year. “It’s certainly a concern,” he said. “It’s not something we want to make light of. But it is something that I think we can adjust to as well.”