News from across North Carolina

The driver, Preston Emory Grant, 25, and passenger, Simms Leigh Ottinger Wilson, 37, were thrown from the SUV and died at the scene of the wreck, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

Both were from Shelby, North Carolina, Fowler said.

A North Carolina trooper crashed his vehicle during the chase but was not seriously injured. Mueller said.

NC on track to make all eligible for vaccine

RALEIGH — All North Carolina adults who want a COVID-19 shot are on track to be eligible for one by May 1, state health officials said Friday.

The development comes in response to an announcement President Joe Biden made Thursday night directing governors and health officials in all states, tribes and territories to make people 18 and over eligible no later than May 1.

“North Carolina has continued to move through its vaccine phases quickly and equitably, and we are on track to meet the timeline outlined by President Biden’s announcement,” the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Biden noted during his address that being eligible isn't the same as receiving a shot.