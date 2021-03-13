News from across North Carolina

Man charged with impersonating officer
CHARLOTTE — A 52-year-old North Carolina man dubbed the “blue light bandit” has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
James Douglas Miller, of Charlotte, is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in western North Carolina, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
The sheriff's office said Miller is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the state highway patrol requires officers who are driving unmarked patrol cars to sound the siren while activating their blue lights when they pull someone over.
Pair accused of sending material harmful to minor
LEXINGTON — A North Carolina couple has been arrested and charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor in connection with an Ohio investigation into an alleged statutory sex offense, a sheriff's office said.
Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff’s office said.
Gavin Head is currently listed on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2020 of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
On March 7, detectives with the sheriff’s office and detectives with an Ohio police department began investigating an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old in Ohio, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators linked Gavin Head to that offense, the sheriff’s office said, adding that investigators executed a search warrant at Head’s home in Thomasville and found evidence linked to the Ohio investigation.
Gavin Head and Taylor Head are in the Davidson County jail. Gavin Head’s bond is set at $510,000 and Taylor Head’s bond is at $500,000, the sheriff office said. It's not known if either of them have an attorney.
Investigators: 2 die in crash in chase
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Two people inside a SUV whose driver did not stop for police in North Carolina have died in a crash after officers chased them into South Carolina, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV was wanted for several felonies when a North Carolina trooper in Cleveland County tried to pull him over Thursday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Officers chased the SUV into South Carolina and the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in Gaffney, troopers said.
The driver, Preston Emory Grant, 25, and passenger, Simms Leigh Ottinger Wilson, 37, were thrown from the SUV and died at the scene of the wreck, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.
Both were from Shelby, North Carolina, Fowler said.
A North Carolina trooper crashed his vehicle during the chase but was not seriously injured. Mueller said.
NC on track to make all eligible for vaccine
RALEIGH — All North Carolina adults who want a COVID-19 shot are on track to be eligible for one by May 1, state health officials said Friday.
The development comes in response to an announcement President Joe Biden made Thursday night directing governors and health officials in all states, tribes and territories to make people 18 and over eligible no later than May 1.
“North Carolina has continued to move through its vaccine phases quickly and equitably, and we are on track to meet the timeline outlined by President Biden’s announcement,” the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Biden noted during his address that being eligible isn't the same as receiving a shot.
“Let me be clear: That doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1,” Biden said.
Nearly 1 in 5 North Carolinians, or 2 million people, have been at least partially vaccinated since the state began distribution in December, according to DHHS data. The state will expand eligibility on April 7 to essential workers not yet vaccinated before moving to the general public.
Police: Woman charged in death of newborn
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been arrested on charges that stem from the death of her newborn child more than a decade ago.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Walkertown, was arrested Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police said that she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the infant known as “Therese, the Little Flower." An arrest warrant said that Crow is accused of killing her unnamed infant child on Sept. 11, 2010.
Crow was released on an unsecured bond set at $100,000 and is scheduled to appear in court March 25. She declined to comment to the newspaper on Thursday when reached by phone and asked about the charges against her.
Police said the baby's body was found in a container outside a Planned Parenthood office in Winston-Salem. After no one came forward to identify her, she became known as “Therese, the Little Flower.”
The girl was buried on Sept. 29, 2010, at Lewisville United Methodist Church in Lewisville. About 120 mourners attended the baby’s funeral.
Police said that investigators developed new leads in the cast last fall after reviewing some evidence that was gathered in 2010. Authorities said that information led to Crow.
Proposed pipeline extension gains new life
ROANOKE, Va. — A proposed extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline from Virginia into North Carolina has gained new life in an ongoing court battle.
The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out a decision by North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality.
The appeals court ruled that the state agency did not properly explain the reasons why it had denied a water quality certification for that portion of the natural gas pipeline.
The portion is called MVP Southgate. And it would start at the main pipeline’s terminus in Virginia's Pittsylvania County and run for 75 miles into North Carolina.
The federal appeals court ordered North Carolina regulators to address why certification was denied outright instead of giving it conditional approval. The court also asked the regulators to address inconsistent statements about the project's impact on bodies of water.
The main portion of the pipeline would run for 300 miles in West Virginia and southwest Virginia. North Carolina's denial was based in large part on uncertainty over whether the mainstem of the pipeline would ever be completed.
At the time, the project was lacking three sets of federal permits following legal challenges by legal groups. But Mountain Valley has since regained two of the three permits for its main pipeline. And it says it's proceeding with plans for the extension.
From wire reports