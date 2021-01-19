News from across North Carolina

NC Senate rules chairman Rabon tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH — The chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee at the North Carolina legislature said on Tuesday he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Bill Rabon, a Brunswick County Republican, announced in a news release the results of a coronavirus test he took on Monday after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. Another legislator — Democratic Rep. Brian Turner of Buncombe County — announced Monday he had tested positive.

Rabon, a 69-year-old veterinarian who joined the Senate in 2011, had no symptoms Tuesday, was isolating himself at his home and speaking to those with whom he had close contact, his news release said. Turner said in a Facebook post he was also contacting people who might have been exposed.

While Turner didn’t attend last Wednesday’s opening day of the General Assembly session, Rabon did. All 50 senators wore masks on the floor. Rabon also kept his face covering on while speaking during debate.

Rabon’s release cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that those in “close contact” would be those within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more within two days of the onset of his symptoms.