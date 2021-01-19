News from across North Carolina

NC Senate rules chairman Rabon tests positive for COVID-19
RALEIGH — The chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee at the North Carolina legislature said on Tuesday he's tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Bill Rabon, a Brunswick County Republican, announced in a news release the results of a coronavirus test he took on Monday after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. Another legislator — Democratic Rep. Brian Turner of Buncombe County — announced Monday he had tested positive.
Rabon, a 69-year-old veterinarian who joined the Senate in 2011, had no symptoms Tuesday, was isolating himself at his home and speaking to those with whom he had close contact, his news release said. Turner said in a Facebook post he was also contacting people who might have been exposed.
While Turner didn’t attend last Wednesday’s opening day of the General Assembly session, Rabon did. All 50 senators wore masks on the floor. Rabon also kept his face covering on while speaking during debate.
Rabon’s release cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that those in “close contact” would be those within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more within two days of the onset of his symptoms.
Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, said Rabon notified Senate Democrats of his positive test before releasing Tuesday's statement.
While Ryan didn't know specifically other people whom Rabon has contacted, he said the guidance would suggest that other senators and staff who saw Rabon last Wednesday in Raleigh wouldn't fit the “close contact” definition.
Turner said there was no specific event to which he can link his exposure, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Turner, who has been an advocate for wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, said Monday his symptoms to date were similar to a bad cold.
The legislature resumes its two-year session Jan. 27.
Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, tested positive for the coronavirus last summer.
County website for coronavirus vaccine waitlist crashes
RALEIGH — A website that allows seniors to join a waitlist for getting the coronavirus vaccine has crashed in North Carolina’s Wake County.
Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard told WRAL on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of people visited the website within seconds of each other.
“The sheer volume is immense,” she said.
County officials had created the waitlist system so people wouldn’t have to wait in lines to get a vaccine. After signing up online or by phone, they will get a call when a vaccine appointment is available.
The website is designed to allow Wake County residents who are 65 years old and older to join a waitlist.
Those who qualify can register for the waitlist by calling 919-250-1515 or online at wakegov.com/vaccine.
“This is not a first-come, first-served system," Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said. “We are prioritizing those in greatest need. If you are 75 and up, we are prioritizing you. We’re also prioritizing folks who used to be in the (Phase) 1A qualification.”
Teen bicyclist dead after collision with car
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Jaden Tyre Slade had stopped his bicycle at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive.
An 81-year-old motorist on Freedom Drive was approaching the intersection with a green light for his direction of travel.
The driver said Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.
Investigators said Slade was crossing within a crosswalk but against the traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing signal indicating not to cross.
Slade died of his injuries on Sunday.
Four charged with murder after body found in trunk
ROANOKE RAPIDS — Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday.
Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.
Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, and Shantron Avondre Person, 20 all of Roanoke Rapids, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all arrested and charged with murder.
They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.
Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off NC coast
ELIZABETH CITY — Coast Guard officials say man has been rescued from his sunken fishing vessel of the North Carolina coast.
Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.
Officials say watch standers at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the father-in-law of a man whose 18-foot boat sunk at the mouth of Alligator River, near East Lake. At the time of the call, the man was on the bow of his sunken vessel.
Coast Guard crews from Elizabeth City responded to the incident, including an aircrew that directed a nearby vessel to the location of the sunken boat. The other vessel’s crew were able to bring the man aboard and transfer him to emergency medical personnel waiting at the Alligator River marina.
The man, who was wearing a life jacket, was treated for hypothermia.