News from across North Carolina

Ex-North Carolina officer charged with selling testosterone
CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer who was once honored as his department's “officer of the year” has been charged with making and selling a steroid that promotes muscle growth, according to court documents.
Former Clayton Police Officer Owen Phillips, 40, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver testosterone; sale and delivery of testosterone; and manufacture of testosterone, the documents stated.
Prosecutors said Phillips made and sold testosterone between April and July 2020.
The Johnston County District Attorney and the Clayton Police Department’s then-chief asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in August to review allegations of failure or neglect to perform official duties by Philips and his possible use and sale of a schedule three controlled substance, bureau spokeswoman Angie Grube wrote in an email to The News & Observer.
Phillips was named the Clayton Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2015 and the Town of Clayton’s Employee of the Year in 2017, according to the town's website. He resigned from the department in August, days before the investigation against him was opened, news outlets said.
It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.
Marshals offer $5K reward for arrests in fatal shooting
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of two suspects accused of fatally shooting a North Carolina woman last week.
Marshals and the Hickory Police Department are searching for 49-year-old Tangela Parker and 61-year-old Eric Parker, who are both wanted in the death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michele Marlow, news outlets reported.
Police said Marlow was fatally shot in the head on Jan. 13 inside a furniture store. Additional details on the shooting weren't immediately released.
Tangela Parker is wanted for first-degree murder and Eric Parker is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to authorities.
Police said the pair were considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM5669.
It's unclear whether the pair had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.
North Carolina utility drops late fees due to delayed bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility temporarily canceled late fees after finding that its customers were experiencing delays in getting their bills in the mail.
Greenville Utilities said it’s received reports of customers getting their bills several days after they were due, The Daily Reflector of Greenville reported Wednesday. Interim director of customer relations Scott Mullis said a check confirmed that some batches of bills have been delayed in the mail.
"We don’t want to penalize customers for a situation they can’t control, so we have been looking for ways to help them,” said Scott Mullis, interim director of customer relations.
The utility sends out about 72,000 bills a month, said communications manager Steve Hawley. It’s unclear how many customers received delayed bills but it appears it started in mid to late December. Greenville Utilities began monitoring the delays with bills that were mailed shortly before Christmas.
The utility said it is adjusting its billing software so customers who are about to be charged late fees in the next few weeks will not be charged those fees. Staffers are also working with individual customers who have received late fees in the past few weeks.
3 N.C. catfish records were broken during pandemicBottom of Form
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has given some people more time to fish. And that may be why three catfish catfish records were broken last year in North Carolina.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced the new records on Wednesday. They involved three catfish species.
The commission said that Pinehurst resident John Stone caught a 23-pound, 5-ounce channel catfish in a private pond in Moore County in September.
Joey Baird of Lawrenceville, Virginia, caught a 121-pound, 9-ounce blue catfish in Lake Gaston in July. That same month, Tyler Barnes of Pikeville, North Carolina, reeled in a 78-pound, 14-ounce flathead catfish from the Neuse River.
Mindy Wharton, spokesperson for the commission, said the state saw a spike in fishing licenses sold last spring.
“Certainly people had more time on their hands,” she said.
North Carolina legislators press again for ERA ratification
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Equal Rights Amendment supporters said Thursday it's still important for the North Carolina legislature to ratify the proposal for the sake of fair treatment for all women, even as ERA's future is being weighed by a court.
General Assembly lawmakers and state and national ERA activists announced in an online news conference their redoubled efforts to bring ratification up for debate and votes this year. Democratic legislators said they plan to introduce such resolutions in the legislative session that begins in earnest next week.
Republicans in charge of the General Assembly have been cool to acting on past such resolutions, but one expected bill sponsor said efforts to enshrine equal rights for women in the U.S. Constitution should be bipartisan.
“It is time to guarantee equal pay, equal access and equal opportunity to everyone,” said Sen. Valerie Foushee, an Orange County Democrat.
The amendment was first sent to the states in the 1970s. Congress had set a final deadline for ratification in 1982, but pro-ERA forces argue that's not binding. In 2020, Virginia became the 38th ratifying state — enough to validate it. But the national archivist wouldn’t certify the complete ratification, leading to litigation.
ERA Coalition President Carol Jenkins said having other states formally back the amendment would provide a buffer to retain support from 38 states should decisions by several state legislatures to rescind earlier ratifications be upheld as lawful.