News from across North Carolina

The potential for large-scale demonstrations in downtown Raleigh will cause Wake County to close county offices near the old state Capitol building on both Tuesday and Wednesday, county officials said in a news release. And Raleigh city government will close its downtown government buildings to the public on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a tweet from city officials.

Rescuers: Person fell, got stuck on North Carolina rock face

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers removed a person who fell 100 feet and became stuck on a North Carolina rock face on Thursday, officials said.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said on its Facebook page that its personnel responded to the nose of Looking Glass Rock, made contact with the unidentified person and lowered them to the ground where an ambulance was to carry them to a nearby hospital.

Officials also said rescuers went out to assist a person who called the rescue squad who was still on the rock face. There was no word on injuries.