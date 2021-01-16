News from across North Carolina

At King event, Sanders asks NC workers to be "drum majors"
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Better days for North Carolina are ahead if citizens take calculated risks and stand up to fight bigotry, poverty and racial injustice, a state Cabinet member said at Friday's annual's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance by state employees.
Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders cited words of the slain civil rights leader — born 92 years ago on Friday — in calling on fellow state workers to be “drum majors” for equality, justice and peace. She said the COVID-19 pandemic, police shootings and political divisiveness of the past year have shined the light on institutional racism nationally and in the state.
“North Carolina needs you at this time," Sanders told workers. “Our jobs are a higher calling that takes a very special and unique talent to ... bring about goodwill for all our communities across this state."
The program is usually held in person at a downtown Raleigh church, but it was recorded for an online audience this year due to pandemic safety concerns.
Other participants included recently reelected Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan, who is President-elect Joe Biden's choice to become U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
NC governor sending another 100 Guard members to Washington
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another 100 North Carolina National Guard members are going to Washington to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said Friday.
Cooper had already announced 200 guard members would be heading to the nation's capital to help government authorities there in light of last week's mob attack at the U.S. Capitol. Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter confirmed the additional mobilizations.
The National Guard Bureau in Washington requested the additional personnel, North Carolina Guard Lt. Col. Matt DeVivo said in an email. All 300 guard members — serving in military police, engineering and armored brigade units based in Asheville, Clinton and Raeford — should be in place by Monday, DeVivo said.
At least 21,000 National Guard troops from across the U.S. have agreed to assist with security in Washington for Wednesday's inauguration.
Cooper also this week had called up 350 guard members who will remain on duty in North Carolina.
On Wednesday, Cooper said "ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe.”
The potential for large-scale demonstrations in downtown Raleigh will cause Wake County to close county offices near the old state Capitol building on both Tuesday and Wednesday, county officials said in a news release. And Raleigh city government will close its downtown government buildings to the public on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a tweet from city officials.
Rescuers: Person fell, got stuck on North Carolina rock face
BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers removed a person who fell 100 feet and became stuck on a North Carolina rock face on Thursday, officials said.
The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said on its Facebook page that its personnel responded to the nose of Looking Glass Rock, made contact with the unidentified person and lowered them to the ground where an ambulance was to carry them to a nearby hospital.
Officials also said rescuers went out to assist a person who called the rescue squad who was still on the rock face. There was no word on injuries.
According to the website romanticasheville.com, Looking Glass Rock has an elevation of 3,980 feet (1.2 kilometers). The Looking Glass Rock trail climbs about 1,700 feet (518 meters) in just over three miles and is accessible from the town of Brevard, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Asheville.
Investigators: Man had toy gun when deputies killed him
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was holding a toy gun when sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him last weekend, state investigators said.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies believed Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs was pointing a gun at them when he was killed last Sunday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to look into the shooting, which is standard after a law enforcement officer shoots someone.
According to the SBI, its crime scene agents recovered a toy gun from the car Oxendine was in.
The shooting followed a response by deputies to a 911 call from a home in Pembroke. The sheriff's office said Oxendine set fire to the car he was sitting in when deputies arrived at the house, and as deputies tried to coax him out of the burning vehicle, Oxendine told them he had a weapon and had served time in prison for shooting at police.
Department of Public Safety records show Oxendine was convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm in 2008 and served five years and right months in prison.