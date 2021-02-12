News from across North Carolina

Authorities said that many aspects of the case remain under investigation. They include a possible motive and whether Smith knew Johnson and Trevathan.

Smith was reported missing last week. Authorities said that she and her boyfriend had been living in a tent in someone's backyard.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said detectives had worked “around the clock” to find Smith. And this type of case can take its toll, he said.

“No one deserves to have their life taken, for it to end the way this one ended,” Baker said. “We’re law enforcement officers, but we’re human, too.”

Woman charged in death of 2-year-old son

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son more than three years ago, authorities said Friday.

The Burgaw Police Department said Quanisha Jesha Fennell, 35, also is charged with felony child abuse in the death of Keith Stephens, Jr., news outlets reported. The toddler died on Dec. 11, 2017, and an autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma and a lacerated liver.