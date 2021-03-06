News from across North Carolina

NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The pilot of a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed in northeastern North Carolina in 2017 may have accidentally shut off one of the aircraft’s engines just before the second malfunctioning engine failed, federal investigators said.
An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board suggested pilot Jeff Burke likely got confused by an array of emergency indicators about a problem with one of the engines, news sources reported Friday. In their final report on the crash, which was released last month, NTSB investigators said damaged roller bearings in the No. 2 engine likely caused the engine to malfunction during flight.
The helicopter was en route to Duke University Hospital in Durham from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on Sept. 8, 2017, when it crashed in a grassy field outside the town of Belvidere on the Gates-Perquimans county line. In addition to Burke, flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger and patient Mary Bartlett were killed.
Because investigators couldn’t recover any recorded data from the flight, they said they couldn’t know exactly which indicators went off and in what sequence. The report said the battery on a recorder installed on the aircraft may have died. But they said Burke likely misread his instruments and believed he was losing power from the No. 1 engine, prompting him to shut it down.
Also, investigators said the throttle control for the undamaged No. 1 engine was found in the “off” position, while the throttle for the damaged one was still in the “flight” position.
“This evidence indicated that the pilot likely shut down the No. 1 engine and that the helicopter continued to fly for some time with power being provided only by the No. 2 engine,” the NTSB report says.
When the No. 2 engine failed a short time later, the helicopter crashed, the report says. Investigators say they could not determine exactly what caused the No. 2 engine to lose all power.
Two men charged with organized retail thefts
From Winston-Salem Journal
WINSTON-SALEM - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two Winston-Salem men with organized retail theft.
Investigators conducted a multi-week investigation into multiple retail thefts, sheriff’s office officials said. Lowes Home Improvement and The Home Depot, Inc. were the stores targeted.
Derrick Denard Manning, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of felony organized retail theft and one count of larceny. Manning received a $5,000 secured bond with a preliminary court date set for March 25.
Dermont Dewayne Sansbury, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of larceny. Sansbury received a $500 secured bond with a preliminary court date set for May 7.
No further details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112; may anonymously Text-A-Tip directly to Investigators at (336) 920-8477; or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The nation's top doctor on infectious disease and a researcher who helped develop a vaccine for COVID-19 will address the class of 2021 at the University of North Carolina during three days of ceremonies in May.
A news release from the school says Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will address the class on the weekend of May 14. They will make virtual remarks from the stage at Kenan Stadium to a limited number of guests invited by the graduates.
Because of the pandemic, Carolina will host smaller graduation ceremonies, as opposed to the traditional large ceremony for all graduates on Mother's Day.
Fauci has led the country’s response to the pandemic and is advising the Biden administration. Corbett, who earned her Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the UNC School of Medicine in 2014, was part of a team which partnered with Moderna to create a COVID-19 vaccine.