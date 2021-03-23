News from across North Carolina

Police: Juvenile taken into custody

CHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina say that a juvenile has been taken into custody after a report of a shooting at a mall in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Northlake Mall.

Police said the unidentified juvenile was charged with the attempted murder of a juvenile victim. Police did not release the suspect’s age.

Charlotte police said that uniformed police officers working off-duty in the mall heard a gunshot. The mall was then locked down and evacuated.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Vandals damage lighthouse door

BUXTON — Authorities in North Carolina say that vandals have carved letters and other shapes into the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the Outer Banks.

The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday that investigators don’t know exactly when the door was vandalized. The incident remains under investigation.

The lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is said to be the tallest brick lighthouse in the U.S.