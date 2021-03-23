News from across North Carolina

Police: Juvenile taken into custody
CHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina say that a juvenile has been taken into custody after a report of a shooting at a mall in Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Northlake Mall.
Police said the unidentified juvenile was charged with the attempted murder of a juvenile victim. Police did not release the suspect’s age.
Charlotte police said that uniformed police officers working off-duty in the mall heard a gunshot. The mall was then locked down and evacuated.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
Vandals damage lighthouse door
BUXTON — Authorities in North Carolina say that vandals have carved letters and other shapes into the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the Outer Banks.
The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday that investigators don’t know exactly when the door was vandalized. The incident remains under investigation.
The lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is said to be the tallest brick lighthouse in the U.S.
“Graffiti is vandalism, and is often extremely difficult to remove,” the National Park Service said in a statement. “Repair of vandalized sites, if possible, is costly and time consuming — and may not restore the site to its former condition.”
The National Park Service asks that anyone with information call the tip line of the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009. Tips also can be submitted online at NPS.Gov/isb and DareCommunityCrimeLine.
Dogs’ bodies found in ditch
LUMBERTON — The bodies of 10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found discarded in trash bags during a community cleanup event in North Carolina.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Saturday in a Facebook post that the dogs’ discovery is under investigation.
He said the trash bags containing the dogs’ bodies had been discarded in a ditch.
The bags were found during a community cleanup event Saturday organized by first responders in the county. Volunteers collected more than 1,500 bags of trash and 200 tires.
Wilkins said the dogs’ bodies had deteriorated too badly to determine their cause of death.
From wire reports
Man pleads guilty to setting fire
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire inside a store in Raleigh following a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a statement Tuesday that Richard Rubalcava faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum potential penalty is 20 years in prison.
Federal authorities said the Raleigh man was arrested in June 2020 after a fire was set in a Dollar General Express that had been looted. Federal officials said that he’s captured entering the store numerous times before setting fire to “miscellaneous items located on an aisle endcap.”
George Floyd, a Black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. People came together across the country to protest racism and police brutality.
Some people turned to riots and looting in the Raleigh area on May 30 and 31. Protesters also pulled down pieces of a Confederate monument near the North Carolina Capitol.
Man charged with wielding chainsaw
RALEIGH — A white man arrested after police say he menaced Black guests with a chainsaw at a North Carolina hotel over the weekend was arrested in California last year on charges of carrying a loaded gun on the beach.
Jacob Vanderburg, 27, was arrested Sunday morning by Raleigh police on nine charges, including going armed to the terror of the people, kidnapping and assault.
WRAL-TV reports Vanderburg is accused of waving a chainsaw at three people at a Red Roof Inn, a Super 8 and a Claremont Inn on South Saunders Street in Raleigh. Chainsaw marks were left on at least one of the guest rooms.
Police in nearby Garner say Vanderburg also rammed his vehicle into a home-improvement store Saturday night and stole another chainsaw.
In July 2020, WRAL reports Vanderburg was arrested in Santa Monica, California, for carrying a loaded gun on a beach. Witnesses to that incident told police Vanderburg said he was upset with liberals and Black Lives Matter protests.
After his California arrest, Vanderburg was released on a $30,000 bond, but then put on a psychiatric hold. He never showed up in court, according to WRAL’s report.
Pedestrian on U.S. 52 dies
From Winston-Salem Journal
An elderly pedestrian in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 near Pilot Mountain was killed in a pre-dawn accident on Monday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer rig, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The dead man was identified as Marvin Bledsoe from Siloam, who was about 85 years old.
Troopers said that the accident occurred about 6:10 a.m. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sun rose at 7:22 a.m. near the location of the accident.
Reports showed that Harry Franklin Holyfield, who lives in Mount Airy, was driving the rig south when it struck Beldsoe, who was in the roadway.
Troopers estimated the operating speed of the rig at 65 miles per hour, which is the speed limit for the location, but had no information about whether the driver was able to slow the rig before the collision occurred.
The truck driver was not at fault and no charges were filed, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Reports gave no indication of why Bledsoe was on the highway at that time.
Emergency crews responded to the accident but found Bledsoe dead at the scene.
From wire reports