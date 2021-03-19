News from across North Carolina

NC income tax filers get extension to file
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina tax filers will get another month to complete their individual state returns, in keeping with the IRS decision to push its April 15 deadline back to May.
The state Department of Revenue announced this week the traditional tax filing and payment deadline is now May 17, just like the new federal date. Tax officials cite giving people more time to deal with unusual tax circumstances brought on by the pandemic for the delay.
State law gives Revenue Secretary Ron Penny the authority to extend the state deadline. But he can’t change other tax requirements, so for now interest is added on to payments made after April 15. Penny said in a news release that Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders are willing to work on law changes to reflect the extension. They eliminated the interest mandate when last year's deadline was delayed.
The department says the later deadline doesn’t apply to sales taxes or income tax withholdings, or to estimated tax payments due on April 15.
Russian national pleads guilty in $150 million kickback plot
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to bribery and other charges after prosecutors say he received more than $150 million in kickbacks from contractors seeking deals with the Russian military.
Leonid Teyf, 59, of Raleigh, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in New Bern and agreed to forfeit nearly $6 million in assets.
Prosecutors say Teyf and his wife lived in luxury in a gated golf-course community until he was indicted in December 2018. Teyf and his wife had luxury cars, expensive artwork and a 17,000-square foot (1,600-square-meter) house tended by housekeepers, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Teyf used his position as an executive with a military supplier to extract kickbacks from subcontractors seeking to do business with Russia’s armed forces. The scheme stretched back more than a decade.
In court papers, prosecutors said Teyf thwarted a Russian government probe by bribing the investigators.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop murder-for-hire charges and to seek a prison term of just five years at sentencing. Teyf was accused of trying to have his housekeeper's son killed because he suspected his wife was having an affair with the man.
The wife, Tatiana Teyf, 43, pleaded guilty to a false statement in an immigration matter. The government will not seek a prison term for her under her plea deal.
Humpback whale washes ashore on Outer Banks
RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — A dead humpback whale has washed ashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that the 18-foot whale was found on Pea Island, which is about half-mile north of Rodanthe on Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement that the whale is in a decent state of decay. The carcass shows some evidence of shark bites. But a shark attack is not necessarily the cause of death and likely occurred after the mammal died.
A cause of death has not been given by marine biologists who visited the dead whale. But National Park Service and Pea Island Wildlife Refuge biologists conducted a field assessment and collected tissue samples.
The death will also be reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Whale deaths are often blamed on vessel strikes and entanglement with fishing gear.
Fujifilm biotech firm to build massive plant in central NC
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Thursday that it will open a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in central North Carolina in 2025, ultimately creating 725 new jobs.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and government officials announced the overall $2 billion project in Holly Springs, just south of Raleigh, for what's being billed as the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in North America. The company manufactures drugs and vaccines for other pharmaceutical companies.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which has a campus in nearby Research Triangle Park and employs more than 600 people, chose the Wake County site over building the plant in Texas, according to the state Commerce Department. The company already has locations in College Station, Texas, the United Kingdom and Denmark.
“We are delighted to expand our footprint here in North Carolina as we fulfill our mission to help our customers accelerate development and supply of high-quality medicines to patients," Fujifilm Holdings president Kenji Sukeno said in a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. Cooper held an in-person project announcement in Holly Springs.
Fujifilm could receive a maximum of $33.5 million in state grants and training as part of the deal, according to information presented at a meeting Thursday of state officials that approve economic incentive proposals. Almost $20 million of the package would be contingent on the company reaching job creation and investment thresholds. Local governments also have agreed to chip in tens of millions of dollars in additional incentives.
The new plant jobs would arrive between 2024 and 2028. The minimum average wage for the new positions, which would include engineers, scientists, manufacturing personnel, is almost $100,000, according to the Commerce Department.
Sports-betting venues opening at 2 western NC casinos
CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is ready to open sports-betting venues at its two western North Carolina casinos.
Thursday's sports book openings at the Harrah's Cherokee casinos in Cherokee and Murphy come nearly two years after the General Assembly gave the federally recognized American Indian tribe the authority to offer this type of gambling.
Patrons can bet on pro and collegiate sports, as well as on off-site horse races. Thursday marks the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The venues called “The Book” have large television screens with reclining chairs for customers, who can place bets on sporting events at ticket windows or self-serve kiosks.
The option opened up in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that restricted sports gambling in most states. The Eastern Band already offers live poker, slot machines and video-style games at its casinos.
Senators elect 7 members to UNC Board of Governors
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate elected seven people Wednesday to the governing panel for the 17-campus University of North Carolina system.
Senators reelected to the UNC Board of Governors board Chair Randy Ramsey, discount retailer CEO and conservative philanthropist Art Pope of Raleigh and Jimmy Clark of Greensboro, the owner of a heavy transportation company. Ramsey is a boat-building company executive from Carteret County.
Board newcomers also elected to four-year terms are investment firm partner Lee Roberts of Raleigh, who was then-Gov. Pat McCrory’s budget director; security-services firm president Sonja Nichols of Charlotte; and real estate developer Kirk Bradley of Sanford.
Separately, senators also selected former Democratic state Sen. Joel Ford of Charlotte to fill out the term of Darrell Allison, who resigned in September. Allison is now the Fayetteville State University chancellor.
The Senate voted 45-3 for Ford. The chamber confirmed approval of the slate of six other candidates — each already picked by a majority of senators in paper balloting — by a vote of 39-8.
Every two years the House and Senate each usually elect six candidates to serve four-year terms on the 24-voting member board. The House hasn’t yet announced its election date.
The board has been largely filed with favorites of Republicans since the GOP took over the General Assembly in 2011. Senate Democrats have complained in previously elections about their ability to offer successful candidates and the lack of racial diversity on the board. Ford and Nichols are Black.