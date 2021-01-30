News from across the Carolinas

Police: Man in I-485 crash found with fatal gunshot wounds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An investigation into a car crash Thursday night turned into a homicide probe after officers found that the driver had been shot multiple times, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responding to the single-vehicle crash found the man in a black Mercedes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.
The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.
Police said the car crashed off road. The surrounding area was shut down due to trees and traffic lights being impacted by the crash.
Additional details on the wreck and shooting weren't immediately released.
Police said the crash happened north of Interstate 485 loop, a commercial area of hotels and restaurants that cater to interstate travelers. Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers.
NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most North Carolina prisoners can get five days knocked off their sentences if they receive COVID-19 vaccinations, state corrections officials said on Friday.
A package of incentives, which also include extra visitations and a free 10-minute phone call, were unveiled a few weeks after prison leaders said they were considering ways to motivate prisoners to obtain the two necessary doses.
“We think we’ve put together a high impact package,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said, according to WRAL-TV.
About 21,000 of the 29,000 offenders behind bars are eligible for sentence reductions. Those who aren’t would receive $5 prison canteen credits.
The system has received 3,300 vaccine doses from the state, prison spokesman Brad Deen said Friday, with another 2,000 doses expected next week. Vaccinations are currently voluntary for prisoners and staff.
While 850 offenders have received their first dose so far, about 2,800 of the 14,100 staffers have taken their first shots, the Department of Public Safety said. The staff total includes people who received doses that were separate from the prisons' supply.
About 530 prisoners have active COVID-19 cases, and eight offenders are hospitalized, the department said Friday. Forty-two prisoners have suffered COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, the department said.
Outer Banks beach nourishment projects total $99M in 1 year
The Virginian-Pilot
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — The cost of beach nourishment projects along North Carolina’s Outer Banks will total $99 million.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the money is the most being spent on the Dare County coast in one year.
The beach nourishment projects are being conducted from Duck to Buxton. They're needed because storms often push the ocean over dunes into neighborhoods. Beaches can also become so narrow that waves at high tide lap at the doorsteps of oceanfront homes.
The cost of preventing beaches from shrinking is being offset by revenues from tax districts, federal and state help and levies on lodging.
The $99 million total is based on figures from a database that is kept by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University.
The beaches are the economic engine of the tourism-based economy. But the price tag is raising questions from some about the sustainability of such efforts in the long run.
“What happens when you can’t afford to keep those beaches in place anymore?” said Rob Young, director of the program. “There will come a point where it will become so darn expensive they’re not going to want to do it anymore.”
Car was speeding before crash into SC pond that killed 5
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A car that crashed into a South Carolina pond earlier this month killing five people was speeding and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.
The 2016 Chevrolet Impala hit a curb on Jan. 23 on Harrelson Boulevard near the Myrtle Beach airport and was going so fast it flipped several times before plunging into the pond, according to a statement released this this week by Myrtle Beach police.
Investigators reviewed traffic cameras and evidence at the crash scene and determined there were no other vehicles in the area, police said.
When emergency workers arrived, they found three people on the shore of the pond and three others still inside the submerged car, police said.
Four people died the day of the crash and a fifth person died days later, authorities said. One person in the car survived.
The driver, Thomas Levon McDowell, 23, of Lake City, was killed, investigators said.
Authorities identified the other people killed as Jamar Matthews, 19, of Lake City; Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City; Niterria Johnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and LeAna McMillian, 17, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.