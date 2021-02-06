North Carolina DAs highlight issues with race, equity in legal system

(TNS) The North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys recently concluded a multi-month study into the racial efficacy of North Carolina's court procedure and found a number of areas for improvement.

This is according to the study titled Report on Race, Equity and Criminal Justice, which was formally published and made available to the public on Friday.

"The report contains recommendations on professional representation, alternatives to prosecution, pretrial custody and sentencing outcomes," reads part of a press release detailing the report.

The study, among a handful of other policy prescriptions, called for increased cognitive bias training for prosecutors, increased data collection and a study of indigent services to determine the quality of the services they provide.

The report is the culmination of work that started in the summer of 2020. It comes weeks after the conclusion and publication of a similar study commissioned by Gov. Roy Cooper at around the same time.

The nationwide series of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd served as the catalyst for both studies.