North Carolina will move into Phase 3 starting Friday at 5 p.m.

RALEIGH — North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of reopening starting Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m., Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Wednesday.

This carries with it a few changes to gatherings around the state including:

Movie Theaters and conference centers can open at 30 percent capacity or 100 seated guests, whichever is fewer

Bars may operate outdoors at 30 percent capacity or 100 guests

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30 percent occupancy

Masks will be required for anyone over the age of 5

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate at 7 percent occupancy

Limits on mass gatherings remain at 25 indoors and 50 outdoors

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption remains in restaurants and outdoor bars

“I believe that North Carolina can do this safely,” Gov. Cooper said. “But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease. Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has seen 210,632 cases of COVID-19 with 1,495 new cases reported since Tuesday. 956 people are hospitalized and 3,532 people have died.