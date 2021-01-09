Pandemic, shutdowns have staggered tourism, imperiling rural N.C.

Dillard is a soft-spoken man who runs The Well House, a deli shop that has stood on the hill downtown for half a century. He’s worked in restaurants since he was a teenager, and, after 36 years, he still dithers when choosing a sandwich for lunch.

The Western North Carolina Pottery Festival used to be his best day for the whole year. The festival drew more than 300,000 people to Sylva and Dillsboro, and generated $500,000 for the economy, said potter Joe McKee, who helped found and organize the festival.

“You can’t look back,” Brant Barnes said. “All you can do is look forward. You’ll drive yourself crazy looking back. So, we have good humor about it.”

These locals meet their own financial woes with the grim, unflagging optimism of rural Appalachia. But the fate of their town has them shaken.

The shutdowns and the virus devastated their economy. Unemployment climbed past 14% in May, and roughly one in 16 people still didn’t have jobs in Jackson County in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

The economic recovery has done little to help those who rely on tourism and the entertainment industry. They remain crushed by the governor’s strict capacity limits and the constant fear of viral spread.