Raleigh OKs up to 20-story tower in Midtown, plus new development in Glenwood South

RALEIGH (TNS) — Raleigh leaders considered 16 rezonings for new development throughout the city, including in the downtown and Midtown areas.

Here's a look at some of the big developments the City Council approved during Tuesday's meeting.

Office

— A 20-story tower will now be allowed near the Wegmans in Midtown. About 35 acres between Interstate 440 and Atlantic Avenue was rezoned to allow up to 2,000 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of office space and 75,000 square feet of retail space. Charlotte-based The Spectrum Companies purchased the office and industrial park for $59 million in 2020, The News & Observer previously reported.

— About 1.4 acres at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Johnson Street were rezoned to allow 12 stories. The property can now have up to 150,000 square feet of office space, nearly 28,000 feet of retail space and nearly 300 residential units.

Residential

— Nearly 50 acres near the intersection of Leland Drive and Hartham Park Avenue was rezoned to allow up to 179 single-family homes. Apartments and townhomes were specifically banned from being built as part of the rezoning conditions.