 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senator blasts left-wing redistricting activist's social media complaint
0 Comments

Senator blasts left-wing redistricting activist's social media complaint

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lekha Shupeck

A state senate redistricting leader accused a redistricting activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings.

 Carolina Journal

Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings.

House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled 13 hearings from the mountains to the coast this month, including six this week. Those hearings are designed to help lawmakers as they draft new maps for state House, Senate, and congressional elections.

"Eric Holder's group is 'begging' the public to parrot their canned talking points," reads the headline of a news release from Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. Hise co-chairs the Senate committee that will draw new state election maps.

Holder is a former U.S. attorney general from the Obama administration. He leads national efforts to steer redistricting toward Democratic Party goals. One of the groups tied to Holder's efforts is called All On The Line.

The group "has been hosting training sessions to plant public commenters at redistricting hearings," according to Hise's release. "Their goal, in their own words, is to get comments into the record because they can 'be impactful during any future litigation.'"

Hise follows up on the words "future litigation."

"Think about that: In preparation for Eric Holder's redistricting lawsuit, he's funding training sessions to get plants to deliver public comments that he thinks will help him win," said Hise in the release. "He's sandbagging the process as part of a legal strategy."

"But their efforts to game the system don't appear to be going very well."

The senator points to a Tuesday, Sept. 14, Twitter thread from Lekha Shupeck, All On The Line's state director. "Holder's state director complained on Twitter that public commenters are saying all the wrong things: 'I am concerned that people are not making effective comments at public hearings.'"

"She implored more people ('please! I'm begging you!') to follow her trainings so Holder's plants can 'be using those opportunities in a way that is effective not just now but over the long term. And that means making a very different kind of public comment than the vast majority of people are making at these hearings,'" Hise's release continued.

"Here's an idea: Stop trying to sandbag the process," Hise said. "Let people say what they wish."

The senator ends the release with a reminder that Holder's "self-professed goal" is to "favorably position Democrats for the redistricting process."

Redistricting hearings are scheduled today in Pitt and Alamance counties. Lawmakers will conduct hearings in Cullowhee and Charlotte next week.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Should N.C. prison system be restored as a standalone agency?
State and Region

Should N.C. prison system be restored as a standalone agency?

The N.C. prison system, comprising 55 facilities and employing roughly 16,000 staff, is one of the largest agencies in the state. That might surprise some, as prisons, from the real estate they occupy, to the critical role they play in governance, are not foremost in our minds when it comes to policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts