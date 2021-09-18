Senator blasts left-wing redistricting activist's social media complaint

Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings.

House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled 13 hearings from the mountains to the coast this month, including six this week. Those hearings are designed to help lawmakers as they draft new maps for state House, Senate, and congressional elections.

"Eric Holder's group is 'begging' the public to parrot their canned talking points," reads the headline of a news release from Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. Hise co-chairs the Senate committee that will draw new state election maps.

Holder is a former U.S. attorney general from the Obama administration. He leads national efforts to steer redistricting toward Democratic Party goals. One of the groups tied to Holder's efforts is called All On The Line.

The group "has been hosting training sessions to plant public commenters at redistricting hearings," according to Hise's release. "Their goal, in their own words, is to get comments into the record because they can 'be impactful during any future litigation.'"

Hise follows up on the words "future litigation."