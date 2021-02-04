State lawmakers look to eliminate hand-held cellphone use by drivers

RALEIGH — State lawmakers are trying again to eliminate the use of hand-held cellphones by operators of motor vehicles.

A bipartisan group of legislators recently introduced Senate Bill 20, “Hands Free NC,” in hopes it will go into effect July 1 if passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill would allow the use of cell phones by adults as long as no part of their bodies – including their laps – are required to hold a phone. In effect, it encourages people to route phone calls through their car speakers, a feature of most modern vehicles, or to use devices that attach phones to their bodies.

The legislation would bans teenagers from all wireless communication use while driving, other than navigation systems in which the address is inputted while the vehicle is not in motion. That’s not an uncommon sentiment. The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that 36 states and Washington, D.C., have laws on the books prohibiting cell-phone use by teens.

The NCSL said that of 220 million wireless subscribers in the U.S., 80% of them use their cell phones will driving. A sobering state from the NCSL: during daylight hours an estimated 800,000 vehicles are being operated by someone currently using a cell phone.