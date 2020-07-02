Visiting Myrtle Beach for July 4? More police to clamp down on crowds, lawbreakers

Visitors coming to Myrtle Beach for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will see more police along and near Ocean Boulevard as the city looks to maintain control of the popular tourist area.
With large crowds and unlawful behavior erupting along the tourist stretch since May, officials in recent weeks have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists. By designating the last three weekends as an extraordinary event, it grants the city the ability to request the assistance of federal, state and other local agencies.
Since Myrtle Beach reopened to tourism May 15 after a shutdown for coronavirus, there have been eight shootings along or near the Boulevard. Police said three of those were gang-related.
According to the city code, an extraordinary event is defined as a large-scale gathering, permitted or non-permitted event that has a history of attracting or is expected to attract a significant number of vehicles or people exceeding 10,000 that could have an immediate impact on the city’s public health, safety and welfare.
For the July 4 holiday weekend, the city will have nine officers from local and state police agencies providing the Myrtle Beach Police Department assistance in monitoring traffic and crowds caused by the influx of tourists visiting the city despite the coronavirus pandemic and offering an extra set of eyes in the event any violence occurs.
Additional officers will be placed from 21st Avenue North to 17th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard, on certain back roads, and the beach, Chief Amy Prock said, explaining the tourist stretch will be broken into sections with three officers assigned to each area. Though the plan can change if there’s a mass gathering of people, traffic or if issues arise, she said.
Prock added that all officers will be working this weekend. No one has the weekend off, she said.
A traffic plan will also be put in place every weekend for the remainder of the summer from Friday to Sunday to ease congestion. Similar to recent weekends, parts of the boulevard will be shut down around 9 p.m. between 16th Avenue North and Third Avenue South to divert traffic to Kings Highway. The plan could go into effect earlier if necessary, Prock said.
Pedestrian barricades, which were erected over the Memorial Day weekend, will remain in place along the Boulevard. The barricades encourage those to remain on the sidewalks and use the crosswalks.
Additionally, the city has opted to postpone Saturday’s fireworks show at the Second Avenue Pier to New Year’s Eve due to rising concern surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said social distancing will be hard to achieve if there is a show, citing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Since June 1, the city has recorded over 3,100 cases. Overall, Horry County has 3,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of Thursday.
While the fireworks show is canceled, the sale, use or possession of fireworks by individuals is illegal in the city of Myrtle Beach. A violation is a misdemeanor, subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days upon conviction.
Lastly, while beaches, restaurants, retail, hotels, parks and attractions remain open, those in Myrtle Beach will be required to wear a face mask in all public places. Face masks or coverings must be worn in all retail, personal service, food establishments, hotels, amusements and where a 6-foot distance can’t be observed.
A face-mask ordinance is also in effect in North Myrtle Beach.
Face coverings can include, but are not limited to, bandannas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves and gaiters, provided they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.
Those who violate Myrtle Beach’s order will be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $100. Each day the violation continues will be considered a separate offense, according to the order. A business that violates the order could have its license suspended or revoked.
An establishment that further fails to require employees to wear face coverings will be declared a public nuisance, which may be abated by the city by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction, or other lawful means.
