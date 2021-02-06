You can now drive this vehicle on the I-77 toll lanes -- for double or triple the cost

(TNS) If you drive a box truck or a flatbed or run a lawn care or other business whose vans pull a single-axle trailer, you can drive in the Interstate 77 toll lanes beginning on Monday.

The hitch?

You'll pay double or triple the rate of car drivers.

State highway officials and I-77 Mobility Partners LLC, which financed, built and manages the lanes, announced a three-year pilot program on Friday to allow a new classification of "extended vehicles" in the lanes.

Vehicles longer than 20 feet haven't been allowed in the 26 miles of toll or "express" lanes from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville at Lake Norman.

The pilot program "removes the length limit and instead limits the vehicle types to those with two axles or two-axle vehicles with a one-axle trailer," according to an I-77 Mobility Partners news release.

Vehicles longer than 22 feet will pay a toll rate multiplier of two most times of the day and week. The multiplier grows to three times during the morning and evening weekday commutes.

Tractor-trailers still aren't allowed in the lanes because they exceed three axles, according to NCDOT. Motorcycles pulling a trailer can use the lanes because they'd qualify as an "extended vehicle."