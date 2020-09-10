Staying Connected: 2nd Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival goes virtual

Since the event must be virtual, the committee has utilized its social media presence, Vanard aid. It has grown significantly, she said, which is one of the positive things that have come out of the shift. It is also an aspect of marketing that the committee plans to continue for future festivals.

With that increase in social media, the festival’s reach has expanded across the globe, said Paresh Chande. With so many participants with families in different countries, the attendees may be global.

"The global reach looks different for what we are doing this year. We have told our families what we are doing. We are expecting people from everywhere to join and see and view the cultural festival virtually."

Holding the festival virtually allows for a broader reach for the festival. The Town of Harrisburg seems to have kicked up some global interest. A Dance group out of South Africa, Hiramath aid, even contacted the committee to participate. But it was too late in the process to include them, he said. But even though they couldn’t be in the videos, just knowing the festival has spurred interest in different continents has been impactful.

The festival is an example of people coming together, Vanard said.