Staying Connected: 2nd Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival goes virtual

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee is staying connected with the community by transforming its Annual MultiCultural Festival into an online celebration.
The festival will be held virtually this year in a three-part video series that will be streamed Saturday, September 12. In its first festival last year, about 1,500 attendees were able to enjoy 18 performances with over 20 countries represented. Celebrating the cultures that make up the town is the driving factor behind the festival, Harrisburg Arts and Cultural Heritage Committee and festival Chair Jeet Hiramath said.
“Harrisburg is one of the fastest growing townships and we have a diverse community,” he said. “Our objective is to bring all of this community together so we can share our traditions, our rich cultures using different platforms.”
Before the day of the festival there is about an 8-month-long process to pull it all together. But this year, as the festival’s senior and junior executive teams began planning, COVID-19 began to spread. Hiramath brought the teams together and asked if the event should be cancelled. Everyone agreed it should go one, he said, but that meant they had to transpose the in-person event onto an online-platform.
Not only was that a lot of work, he said, but everyone is dealing with the hardships brought on by the pandemic. The biggest challenge, he said, was finding a way to get the community to participate.
“Asking team members to focus on something else while they are dealing with so many challenges was a tough thing. But everybody stood by and took one day at a time. And I think that is the thing that prompted people in the community to come forward,” he said.
In a time where people may feel disconnected, the committee and executive teams are trying to bridge the gap to keep people engaged, production team leader Christine Vanard said.
Adapting to virtual platforms
The first hurdle in putting on the festival was transitioning to a virtual platform, Hiramath said. The festival had been scheduled to be one of the first large events held at the new Harrisburg Park. The team was not prepared for a virtual event, Hiramath said. Finding a way to create a similar virtual experience was a challenge, he said.
The committee created a new production team for the festival to help with the technical aspects. The group decided to hold the event in a series of three videos – in morning, afternoon and evening sessions.
Each session will be pre-recorded with compiled videos ranging in about 4-5 minutes in length showcasing songs, dances, recipes, games and other cultural information. Each session will feature a variety of countries with each type of performance. So far, the committee has received over 50 entries for the festival representing over 20 countries.
One of the biggest changes by going virtual is the food aspect. Finding a way for people to experience food through a screen was a unique challenge, Hiramath said. One of the junior team members, Mariam Motan, entered her own food video.
Motan said she and her mother put together a Tasty-style video of a Bangladesh dessert recipe. The video shows the process of making the dessert while a voice over explains the cultural significance of the food. While people, can’t eat the food, Motan said, they learn how to make it for themselves and still get that education piece.
Two performances that were slightly easier transitions were vocals and dance. The Harrisburg High School submitted a video of the choir singing the national anthem, Hiramath said. The video shows the students outside, with masks on, 6-feet apart singing, he said.
“I get goose bumps,” he said. “You listen to that and you hear their emotions, and you get goose bumps. It is a very emotional moment.”
The production team, Hiramath said, has been vital in arranging these moments to appeal to festival viewers. And the major force behind that team, he said, are the youth.
Growing youth leadership
While Hiramath was brain storming the idea of a festival in 2018, Shrey Chande worked with him to add high schoolers into the mix.
“Last year I really saw what Mr. Hiramath was doing. I found great pride in someone realizing there was a lot more diversity in Harrisburg than there was 5 or 10 years ago,” Chande said. “The fact that we were putting on an event like this was a dream come true. The only issue I had with it was that it was a team comprised completely of adults."
After speaking with Hiramath, a junior executive team, made up of high schoolers, was added to the committee to help put on the festival. They were a resource, Chande said, that many people don’t utilize.
"That was another thing that really contributed to this festival that hasn't been capitalized on or looked at by people that put on these events,” he said.
This year, the youth led the way, senior executive team member Nikhila Sakhalkar said.
“Junior members are the main ones who helped us with this,” she said. "They were our main energy source.”
Junior executive team members reached out to their school and club friends for participation in the festival. They also used their schools’ virtual platforms to spread the word, Sakhalkar said. The production team putting together the videos is made up of several high school students. Junior executive member Shreya Gorsa said the experience teaches them about how these events come together.
"You get to see how these events get put together from a behind the scenes view. Being a part of this junior executive team, you get to see every single branch of the team and see that it isn’t a one man show,” she said. “Mr. Hiramath doesn't put this together himself."
Taking the initiative to help put on the festival, Chande said, is an opportunity not only to take charge but also to learn.
“There are so many things that you have yet to be able to learn, because there are so many cultures that are represented just here in Harrisburg,” he said.
For junior executive member Navya Gottumukula, the experience taught her about collaboration. While pitching ideas for the virtual festival, everyone was open to possibilities, she said. When Motan suggested adding a section on animals in different countries, everyone worked together to build on the idea so that it fit the festival’s purpose, she said, instead of nixing the idea.
“I learned that people can surprise you,” Gottumukula said. “We have learned as a team that no idea is a bad idea."
Seeing so many high school students actively take part in a cultural event is inspiring, said elementary school teacher and senior executive member Karen Andrade.
“For me as a teacher, this is a very good experience,” she said. “I am an elementary school teacher, but working with these high schoolers shows me that we are doing something right.”
Including new content
Before the event transitioned to a virtual show, the committee decided to add a new section to the festival – traditional games.
This Vanard said was the perfect addition to this year’s event. With everyone staying pretty close to home, festival viewers can learn about some new games to play with the family. And while people won’t be able to play them in-person like the committee had originally planned, it still adds to that idea of keeping connected.
The committee’s motto Hiramath said is to connect, share and embrace. In the days of COVID-19, that message is even more important, he said. In order to keep people engaged, the committee also added a new email programing called “Daily Bites”. People were able to participate in some smaller cultural-education games for prizes through the emails. The committee has also added an art contest this year.
These are ways to not only stay connected but also to bring positivity into people’s homes, he said.
"In CVOID, I think the most important thing is the mental health. Our team has stayed engaged over the past few months," he said. “We are trying to tell them, 'Hey think of something different. Do something different. Don’t dwell on the situation, but engage in the exciting things happening around us.'"
Since the event must be virtual, the committee has utilized its social media presence, Vanard aid. It has grown significantly, she said, which is one of the positive things that have come out of the shift. It is also an aspect of marketing that the committee plans to continue for future festivals.
With that increase in social media, the festival’s reach has expanded across the globe, said Paresh Chande. With so many participants with families in different countries, the attendees may be global.
"The global reach looks different for what we are doing this year. We have told our families what we are doing. We are expecting people from everywhere to join and see and view the cultural festival virtually."
Holding the festival virtually allows for a broader reach for the festival. The Town of Harrisburg seems to have kicked up some global interest. A Dance group out of South Africa, Hiramath aid, even contacted the committee to participate. But it was too late in the process to include them, he said. But even though they couldn’t be in the videos, just knowing the festival has spurred interest in different continents has been impactful.
The festival is an example of people coming together, Vanard said.
“What makes this festival so special is that it truly represents Harrisburg,” she said. “And I think what would be the overarching theme or the story we are trying to tell —is that everyone participating is local. It really highlights the cultures in our own community, which is really special.”
Countries represented at the festival will include:
AUSTRALIA - AUSTRIA - Bangladesh - Brazil - China - Colombia - Cuba - England - Germany - Greece - India - Ireland - Italy - Jamaica - Japan - Mexico - Mexico - Nepal - Nigeria - Puerto Rico - Russia - South Korea - Spanish-Indian - Sri Lanka - Trinidad - United States - Vietnam
