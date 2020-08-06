Still Up in the Air: NCHSAA, CCS delay official start of fall sports yet again, keeping many wondering if games will begin

CONCORD – After Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday his plans to keep the state in Phase Two until Sept. 11, it was quite obvious what this would mean for fall 2020 high school sports.
Just 17 hours after Cooper’s declaration, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that all fall sports have been delayed indefinitely.
After initially being delayed to Sept. 1 from its original Aug. 1 start date, the fall sports season will now have to wait until the state transitions into Phase Three.
In addition, Cabarrus County Schools soon after decided to further delay offseason workouts. This is the third time the workouts have been delayed, as they were originally scheduled for July 6, then July 20, then Aug. 10.
The NCHSAA plans to spend the next few days discussing a new timeline for fall sports, with a plan to announce a new start date by Aug. 17.
CCS plans to wait for that NCHSAA announcement before making a plan to start offseason workouts.
As the weight of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to be felt by everyone involved in Cabarrus County athletics, frustration is increasing.
“We definitely have to err on the side of caution as a public institution, it’s just very frustrating,” Concord football coach Marty Paxton said.
Regarding his team, Paxton says the morale initially appears pretty low.
“The morale is not very high,” Paxton said. “As a teenager, if you were told you were getting a present on a certain day and you didn’t get it, there’s still hope after the first time. But after the third time, you’re thinking, ‘This ain’t going to happen.’”
Paxton noted that his Spiders are also frustrated seeing other high schools in the state working out together, including rival school A.L. Brown, which is able to follow directives from Kannapolis City Schools. The Wonders began workouts this past Monday.
The frustration of players and coaches from CCS teams is mounting not just because of the continued delays but the uncertainty that exists with no start date in sight.
“At this point, we’re in a waiting pattern and seeing what the next steps are and going from there,” Mount Pleasant athletics director Brad Hinson remarked.
According to Hinson, he will need to keep in close contact with his coaches to ensure everyone maintains some sort of positivity. However, that becomes more difficult when there is currently not a date on the calendar to point to as a target for when things definitely will begin.
“It’d be a lot easier to know, say, on Oct. 1, COVID-19 will be gone and we can get started, but that’s obviously not going to happen,” Hinson said. “Hopefully, my coaches will be the best cheerleaders they can and keep our kids motivated and engaged with their schoolwork.
“We’ll need kids to become leaders, seniors especially,” Hinson continued. “I know it’s really tough on them, but we need them to pick up the younger kids and tell them it’ll be OK, even if they don’t think it will be OK.”
Hinson’s goal is to continue waiting and keep positivity flowing throughout the Tigers’ athletics program.
Life lessons
The Jay M. Robinson football team is entering its first season under head coach Darius Robinson, who took over the Bulldogs this spring after spending time as defensive coordinator at Central Cabarrus and Hickory Ridge.
Starting a new coaching job is difficult, and it can be even harder when the season is unable to start until Sept. 11 -- at the earliest. However, Robinson has attempted to make the most of it, having virtual meetings with his team every day at 2 p.m.
“As tough as it is with nothing being able to substitute for face-to-face interaction and being in the same place with someone, we try to adjust and control what we can control,” Robinson said. “But it does make things difficult.”
Hickory Ridge head football coach Jupiter Wilson is looking to use this situation – both the pandemic itself and the constant delays of the start of workouts -- as a learning opportunity for his Ragin’ Bulls.
Every Wednesday, Wilson said, the Ragin’ Bulls meet to discuss leadership. Wilson often brings in guest speakers to help teach the players about the value of character and leadership.
Each week they have a different topic, and Wilson will speak, as well as one or two players, the team chaplains, and occasionally a high-profile speaker Wilson is connected with from his playing days at the University of North Carolina.
“I told our kids if we get to play football, either now or later, this season is going to be based on the values they get from us as coaches,” Wilson stated. “Hopefully, what I’m doing with the young men now is setting an example for them of how to lead, even when no one else is watching.”
“When we get down there on that field, I’m hoping what I’ve instilled in those guys -- and it seems they’ve become self-starters -- is going to go a long way for them this football season,” Wilson continued. “As you look at it as a coach, in the bigger scheme of it, it’s all about life. There’s a lot going on that we can’t control, and we can’t let those things get to us and just have to keep moving forward.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!