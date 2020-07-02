Superintendents understand Gov. Cooper's delay in announcing plan for reopening schools

Governor Roy Cooper was scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday about the reopening of schools as educational institutions.

However, in a press release Tuesday night his office announced he would not be making an announcement. He confirmed that statement at his Wednesday press conference.

“We are not issuing a statewide directive today on how schools should be open in the fall. But we will soon,” Cooper said. “We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right.”

Since the state reopened on Memorial Day weekend cases of COVID-19 have nearly tripled in the County going from a little more than 400 cases May 22 to more than 1,200 as of July 1.

As Buckwell mentioned these numbers are not due to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. In fact, of the 1,201 cases in the County, 980 are 59 or younger and 578 are 39 or younger, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

With 340 active known cases in the County this is a current and present problem.

The Governor’s lack of the announcement on the start of the school year was received well by both KCS and Cabarrus County Schools.