Terry Spry Named Chief of Police for the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Terry Spry has been named Chief of Police of the Kannapolis Police Department. He will lead a department, that is one of the only 6 percent percent of law enforcement agencies nationwide, who are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). The department has 106 officers and staff.
Chief Spry was appointed interim chief in December 2019 when former Police Chief Woody Chavis retired. Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg led a search for the chief’s position that included input from many different people in the community who represented the city’s diverse neighborhoods, non-profits, businesses, educational institutions, and more.
“We are quite fortunate, to have someone of Terry’s experience to promote from within, to this critical position in our City. Terry has 26 years of experience with the Kannapolis Police Department which will serve him as he continues the long tradition of providing extraordinarily high levels of law enforcement services to our City’s residents,” Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said. “His deep roots and knowledge of our community and its citizens is an undeniable asset that cannot be overstated.”
“I am excited about this opportunity and will continue to foster positive relationships with everyone who lives, works and visits Kannapolis. The City is going through monumental changes with the growth in residents and businesses. The phenomenal men and women who work at the Kannapolis Police Department are up to the challenge of adapting to this growth. Our officers have a rich tradition of working together with our residents in order to keep everyone safe. We will continue to sustain these relationships and build new ones with our new residents,” Spry said. “I have worked, with former Chief Paul Brown and Chief Woody Chavis, who were integral in making the Kannapolis Police Department what it is today. It is my desire to continue the standards of excellence established by them and I want to personally thank both for the leadership and mentoring they have provided during my career.”
Chief Spry joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 1994. He has worked in all areas of the department including, a patrol officer, traffic officer, criminal investigator, and patrol supervisor. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2004, Lieutenant in 2010 and Captain in 2015.
Chief Spry has received several honors including the South Rowan Optimist Club Officer of the Year, Co-Recipient of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Officer of the Year, the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Award, Royal Oaks Optimist Club Officer of the Year, and a Felony Investigations Unit Commendation.
He is a graduate of South Rowan High School, attended Pfeiffer College and earned an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He also holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.
He is married to Meredith, and they have one son, Kaleb. They attend Connect Christian Church.
Terry is only the 12th person to serve as Chief of Police in the 114-year history of the City of Kannapolis and only the third since the City’s incorporation in 1984.
