The Academic Learning Center partners with Cabarrus County Community Foundation and the Foundation of the Carolinas to support at-home learning

CABARRUS COUNTY -- As COVID-19 continues to spread across our state and nation, many children and families in our community have been impacted by the pandemic. In March 2020, schools were closed, students began the task of learning at home, and parents took on the job of home-schooling their children.
The Academic Learning Center, a local nonprofit organization, partnered with Cabarrus County Community Foundation, administered by The Foundation for the Carolinas COVID-19 Response Fund, receiving a $5,000 grant. The grant money was used to distribute reading books and other instructional supplies and materials into students’ homes to supplement the “in-home learning experience.”
The Academic Learning Center’s mission is to improve academic performance and confidence in children through a free, quality after-school tutoring program for at-risk students.
“For the 2019-20 school year, we were tutoring approximately 550 students in Title I elementary schools of Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools,” Executive Director Kara King said. “After the closing of schools, we knew our students’ learning would be greatly impacted by the closing of schools and lack of educational resources in their homes.”
With funding from the COVID-19 Response Fund, the nonprofit researched, purchased, and packed over 500 large ziplock bags filled with educational materials that could enhance the students’ summer learning. All students received a reading book and pencils, and some received math interactive workbook pages, pens, glue, scissors, markers, composition books, write-on boards, bookmarks, and more depending on the students’ needs. With the help of participating schools, the bags were distributed when students “drove-by” their schools to receive their report cards and personal belongings from the classrooms.
