The Building of a ‘New House’: First-year Wolverines have a strong foundation in talented freshman runner

CONCORD – Building a winning program is hard. It’s even harder to do it from scratch.
That is the task Keith Rhoney was dealt when he opted to come out of retirement and coach the West Cabarrus boys and girls cross country teams.
“(Starting the program) has been great in many senses because we’re laying the foundation for things,” Rhoney stated. “But it has also been harder in some senses trying to find runners.”
That task of finding runners was tougher for Rhoney this season than most other coaches. This West Cabarrus cross country program is a brand-new team at a brand-new high school.
While other coaches typically only have to find freshmen to replace their graduated seniors – and can typically rely on upperclassmen to help – Rhoney had to find both upperclassmen and underclassmen just to fill out a roster.
In one of those freshmen, however, he found a leader for his team he never would have expected.
Madeline Newhouse is a cross country star-in-the-making. She has been the top girls runner in five of West Cabarrus’ six meets so far this season, with a personal record of 22 minutes, 47 seconds in 5K races.
Being just a freshman, Rhoney believes Newhouse will play a key role for years to come as he builds the Wolverines’ program.
“Like most of our runners, she is brand new to it,” Rhoney said. “She worked very hard from Day 1, and that set the tone for her and us. Distance running is such that (the runners) are out of my sight for a good portion of practice, and if you don’t have somebody like Madeline and (No. 2 runner) Taylor David that are going to push it a little bit and put forth effort that others can see, it’s going to be easy for everyone to slack off.”
Newhouse has put in the extra effort Rhoney mentioned in order to be the best athlete she can be. This is exemplified in her willingness to compete in multiple sports at a time.
After winning her most recent cross country meet Tuesday at Frank Liske Park, Newhouse immediately hopped in the car and drove to the Kannapolis YMCA, where she would compete in multiple events for the West Cabarrus swim team.
Right after running a 5K, Newhouse willingly jumped in a pool and swam competitively.
That sort of dedication is not found often, especially during a global pandemic that has seen the N.C. High School Athletic Association put together an unorthodox schedule. With some fall sports (cross country) and winter sports (swimming) taking place at the same time, it has forced multi-sport athletes like Newhouse to adjust.
Athletes are not the only ones affected by the pandemic, as this made Rhoney’s task to recruit a team even more difficult.
Before the school year started, Rhoney and the West Cabarrus Athletics Department were sending out e-mails to gauge athlete interest. He often relied on connections to help him find runners.
One of those connections played an integral role in having Newhouse join the team.
“(Running cross country) was actually a tough decision for me because I didn’t know if I wanted to play volleyball or run,” Newhouse recalled. “But my older sister (Sophie) really encouraged me to do it, and I am really inspired by her.”
Sophie Newhouse is a senior runner on Northwest Cabarrus’ cross country team. She was coached by Rhoney when he coached the Trojans before his retirement.
With this being an overlap year between Madeline and Sophie’s high school running careers, one would have to wonder if there is any friendly competition between the two sisters given their being on different teams.
“There’s a lot of competitiveness between us,” Newhouse said.
The sisters have not been able to race against each other yet, however. Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus have competed in one meet so far, but Sophie was unable to race due to a prior engagement. Madeline is looking forward to the next time the two teams square off.
Sibling rivalries aside, Newhouse sees how her success and that of her team will help the Wolverine cross country program grow. Being able to have a runner competing at the top of every meet is helpful, but Newhouse believes there is more to it than that.
“The team is really close,” she said. “I feel like we’re starting a good foundation for the next few years of cross country. Everybody gets along well, and we meet up sometimes after practice to run a little bit more or hang out.”
In Newhouse, Rhoney has a team player who is willing to put in all the necessary dedication while leading others to do the same. But is he worried about the young runner regressing?
“I’ve coached a long time, and a lot of times, ninth-grade girls are faster as ninth- or 10th-graders than they are as 11th or 12th,” Rhoney pointed out. “Sometimes, when you get older, you may not quite work as hard as you did early in your career … but I don’t see that happening to her based on her personality and how hard she is working.”
With an athlete like Newhouse leading the way, there is certainly reason for optimism in the West Cabarrus cross country program.
