The Building of a ‘New House’: First-year Wolverines have a strong foundation in talented freshman runner

Before the school year started, Rhoney and the West Cabarrus Athletics Department were sending out e-mails to gauge athlete interest. He often relied on connections to help him find runners.

One of those connections played an integral role in having Newhouse join the team.

“(Running cross country) was actually a tough decision for me because I didn’t know if I wanted to play volleyball or run,” Newhouse recalled. “But my older sister (Sophie) really encouraged me to do it, and I am really inspired by her.”

Sophie Newhouse is a senior runner on Northwest Cabarrus’ cross country team. She was coached by Rhoney when he coached the Trojans before his retirement.

With this being an overlap year between Madeline and Sophie’s high school running careers, one would have to wonder if there is any friendly competition between the two sisters given their being on different teams.

“There’s a lot of competitiveness between us,” Newhouse said.

The sisters have not been able to race against each other yet, however. Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus have competed in one meet so far, but Sophie was unable to race due to a prior engagement. Madeline is looking forward to the next time the two teams square off.