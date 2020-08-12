The Carolina Cruise gives auto enthusiasts chance to participate in rolling car show

CABARRUS COUNTY — Tired of missing car shows and events? How about an event with hundreds of vehicles cruising together?
On Sept. 5, Highway 29 and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. will become an active car show connecting Atrium Health Park to the Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the first annual rolling of "The Carolina Cruise."
The Cruise is free to everyone to join and all vehicles are welcome. Cruisers can join in anywhere along the route and leave and return as they want.
All car clubs and groups are invited.
The event website www.thecarolinacruise.com is kept up to date with all the event activities and guidelines to help make the Carolina Cruise a fun event for years to come.
The Cruise will also be working with area businesses to provide additional activities.
For the past seven months the United States has struggles with the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Many relatives and friends have been affected due to the virus and the impact will be felt for a long time to come.
As the normal world has changed daily lives, the automotive hobby has been put on hold.
The Carolina Cruise is designed to give the automotive enthusiast the opportunity, for one day, to join other enthusiasts and show their automotive passion.
At the same time they hope to create an economic impact to area businesses and promote area charities.
The Carolina Cruise takes the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.
Please follow the North Carolina pandemic guidelines, so everyone can enjoy The Carolina Cruise.
The event asks all participants to obey all traffic laws, be courteous to all other drivers at all times and drive in a safe and sane manner.
