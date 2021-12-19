The Champions of Cabarrus: Hickory Ridge goes wire-to-wire in ranking of the county’s best football squads

CONCORD – After a 2021 season that saw several teams achieve at a high level, with three squads winning conference championships, it’s time to crown the Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings champion.
One team that didn’t win a conference title, though, left with an even bigger prize: a state championship.
We believe that makes Cabarrus competitive with any county its size – and many that are bigger – when it comes to football talent and coaching in North Carolina.
Anyway, here’s this season’s final rankings:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (9-3)
Despite playing a rugged non-conference schedule and gaining legitimacy as one of Western North Carolina’s best teams, the Ragin’ Bulls fell short of their goal of winning a state championship.
But it is without a doubt that they wear the heavyweight championship belt in Cabarrus County this year.
While playing in the state’s toughest classification, 4A, the Bulls couldn’t be touched in games against Cabarrus County teams – or most other counties, for that matter.
The only really close games the Bulls had were the ones they lost, and those defeats came against teams that had recently won state crowns – twice against then-two-time defending 4AA champ Charlotte Chambers, which played for the 4A state title this year, and once to Charlotte Catholic, which had won four straight at the 3A level entering the season.
It’s like the Bulls were some weird-science blend of the top guys in the weight room, the fastest guys on the track team, and the smartest dudes in the chess club, because they were able to out-muscle, out-scheme and out-run opponents on most Friday nights.
It’s only been a seven-year sample size, of course, but this was one of the most potent football teams I’ve seen in Cabarrus County since I’ve been the Independent Tribune sports editor.
The Bulls had swagger, yes, but then there was a humility to it that allowed them to take the field against “decent” teams on Friday nights and play with the mindset that they were taking on the toughest opponent for the state title.
Head coach Jupiter Wilson made sure these kids took nothing for granted, and that’s what top teams do.
Had the Bulls played a less-daunting schedule during the regular season, I’m certain their only loss of the year would’ve been in the state playoffs to Chambers, which happened in the second round.
The Bulls started the preseason at No. 1, and they stayed there for the entire season.
And it was never even close that they would be dethroned.
2. JAY M. ROBINSON (10-2)
Speaking of dominant teams, the Bulldogs absolutely tore through their conference and then posted a three-touchdown, first-round win under the newly formed – and much tougher – public-school state playoff format.
They made a case for being the toughest defense in Cabarrus County, and their ability to adjust to less-than-ideal situations was superb.
Think about it: How many teams in the county – or anywhere else, for that matter – could start their second-string quarterback and have him throw seven touchdowns, which was just two off the state record?
That’s what sophomore Bulldogs backup Isaac Lee did when he filled in for normal starter Blue Monroe – the conference’s offensive player of the year – and led Jay M. Robinson to a 66-0 win over Albemarle.
Also, amazingly, the 66-point effort wasn’t even close to being the Bulldogs’ most explosive offensive outing of the year. Nah, two weeks later, they went for 82 points against Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opponent Monroe Union Academy.
Quite honestly, it feels as if the Bulldogs are on a state-championship trajectory, especially since they are relatively young and have a young head coach – Darius Robinson – who is beloved by his players and respected by his staff as well as his peers on the opposing sideline.
3. CABARRUS WARRIORS (11-2)
While we’re on the subject of state championships, the only Cabarrus County squad to win the ultimate prize this year was the Cabarrus Warriors, who walked away with the private-school Division II state crown.
It was a special run for the Warriors, who had come close last year when they lost in the state semifinals and then made good on their promise to come back better and more determined.
With a creative offense that was designed by second-year head coach Jamie Bolton and engineered almost perfectly by second-year quarterback Tyler Green, the Warriors just found ways to win the close games when they mattered this season.
And the Warriors played a lot of close games, including the three playoff outings they had to win to claim the title.
I know this sounds a little cheesy – OK, maybe very cheesy – but I’ll say it anyway: This was the thing movies are made of. Like, seriously.
On their way to the state title, the Warriors had to face two teams in the playoffs that had already beaten them during the regular season (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian and Harrells Christian).
They won both by a combined 10 points, plus posted a come-from-behind victory over Raleigh Ravenscroft in the first round. Oh, yeah, Harrells Christian was the one that stole the Warriors’ hearts in the playoffs last year.
We already have two teams on a state-title trajectory in this county in Hickory Ridge and Jay M. Robinson. But in the Warriors, we already have a team with a state title.
And considering THEIR youth, we just might have a private-school dynasty on the horizon.
4. CONCORD (7-4)
One of the most compelling stories this year was the growth of the Spiders, who, as I’ve mentioned several times this year, underwent unnecessary – and, in my opinion, unacceptable – treatment from many of their own fans in recent years as they fought through a period of transfers, dwindled rosters, and a coaching change.
But this year’s Concord squad was undaunted as the players rallied around each other, stormed to their first conference title in six years, and reached the state playoffs.
Those are achievements that had been normal for previous Concord teams, but this is a different age in Cabarrus County, with several newly built schools, players and parents who won’t dare trust the process at their home schools, and the equivalent of the high school transfer portal. (Yes, there are some justified moves, but ever wondered how SO many kids wind up playing at different schools in the same county year after year?)
But I digress.
This is about the 2021 Spiders and all they accomplished, and that was a lot.
These Spiders had tough moments – a relatively close loss to Jay M. Robinson on opening night and an outright thrashing from the Cabarrus Warriors the next week to start the season 0-2.
It really looked like the Spiders were going to be the same team they were the previous three seasons, when they won a combined four games.
But Concord still walked out of the locker room chest-first for the next several Friday nights and put together win after win. By the end of the season, they weren’t even close to being the mistake-prone team that had lost those first two games.
5. MOUNT PLEASANT (6-5)
It was a season of streaks for the Tigers, who started by winning their first three games, then lost two in a row, before winning three more consecutive games and then closing with a three-game skid.
Got it?
Actually, those first two games the Class 2A Tigers lost didn’t look that bad because they came against much bigger schools: 3A Northwest Cabarrus and 4A Lake Norman.
At times, the Tigers undoubtedly had one of the county’s best defenses, especially since they posted five shutout victories. There aren’t many teams that can say they accomplished that.
But as the schedule got more daunting, the Tigers weren’t quite the same.
And then, the town of Mount Pleasant, as well as the rest of the county, got the official news that Tigers head coach Mike Johns was retiring after 23 years at the helm.
You still have to give the Tigers credit for making the state playoffs another year, and no one should be angry that they lost to a powerhouse like Maiden on the road in the first round.
But it was a tough ending for one of the county’s most successful football coaches ever and a team that started the year with so much promise.
6. COX MILL (5-6)
Although this was officially Shawn Baker’s second year as Chargers head coach, in many ways, it was as if it were his first.
Baker landed the Chargers job in January of this year, just weeks before the COVID-shortened “2020” spring season began. It was a dizzying transition that started with several crushing losses before ending with a promising winning streak.
This year, with adequate time to install an off-season training program and truly get to know his players, the difference showed.
Cox Mill had some major wins this season, which was its first as a Class 4A team. The Chargers won the Coddle Creek Cup game against rival Northwest Cabarrus and then went down to South Carolina and took down a tough York Comprehensive team. There also was an emotional win over traditional county powerhouse A.L. Brown.
Although the Chargers had their trying times, like a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, they still emerged with a number of highs, such as being the only Greater Metro 4 team to get within 11 points of No. 1 Hickory Ridge as well as making the state 4A playoffs.
We believe that Baker and the Chargers will continue to make tremendous strides in the coming seasons.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: A.L. Brown (5-5)
The Wonders lost their starting quarterback to a transfer not long before the season started, and as the season wore on, their injuries just kept mounting and mounting. But they still were able to blow out one of the county’s top teams in longtime rival Concord, 47-0, at season’s end. And while some Wonder fans were still a bit ornery about the season as a whole – and like Concord, I say that’s poppycock – that last accomplishment, of course, means a great deal.