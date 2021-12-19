The Champions of Cabarrus: Hickory Ridge goes wire-to-wire in ranking of the county’s best football squads

But as the schedule got more daunting, the Tigers weren’t quite the same.

And then, the town of Mount Pleasant, as well as the rest of the county, got the official news that Tigers head coach Mike Johns was retiring after 23 years at the helm.

You still have to give the Tigers credit for making the state playoffs another year, and no one should be angry that they lost to a powerhouse like Maiden on the road in the first round.

But it was a tough ending for one of the county’s most successful football coaches ever and a team that started the year with so much promise.

6. COX MILL (5-6)

Although this was officially Shawn Baker’s second year as Chargers head coach, in many ways, it was as if it were his first.

Baker landed the Chargers job in January of this year, just weeks before the COVID-shortened “2020” spring season began. It was a dizzying transition that started with several crushing losses before ending with a promising winning streak.

This year, with adequate time to install an off-season training program and truly get to know his players, the difference showed.