The Cream of Cabarrus: The Independent Tribune reveals its first football rankings of the season

CONCORD – Although the 2021 high school football season is entering its fourth week, it’s Week 1 for the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.
And I know what you’re already thinking: “My school should be No. 1 in Cabarrus County.”
At the very least, you’re thinking: “My team deserves to be ranked.”
I understand why you might feel the way you do, but that’s usually the case for diehard fans every year, whether your team is undefeated or winless.
Our job at the Independent Tribune is to take the emotion out of it and rank the teams as we see them each week. The good news is that there are a lot of games to play, even in a COVID-shortened season, so there’s still time for the rankings to change as conference titles are won – or lost.
Either way, here are this week’s rankings:
1. A.L. Brown (3-0)
It hasn’t exactly been pretty for the Wonders. But even though they’re one of those handful of teams that’s almost always their opponents’ Game of the Year, they’re still undefeated. That includes a pair of overtime games that could’ve gone either way. But we don’t penalize the Wonders for playing extra-period games; we reward them for finding a way to win. On Friday, they play host to first-year West Cabarrus (1-1).
2. Hickory Ridge (3-0)
The Ragin’ Bulls are currently the county’s only Class 4A team, which means they usually face bigger and better competition each week. They have wins over two winless teams, Garinger and Rocky River, but this week they have a true heavyweight coming to Harrisburg in Myers Park. It should be a good one.
3. Mount Pleasant (3-0)
The Tigers have a longstanding tradition of winning under coach Mike Johns, so we aren’t surprised they’re undefeated at this point, with wins over East Rowan, Carson and Central Academy. Friday, they travel to Anson, where it’s always tough to play.
4. Jay M. Robinson (3-0)
The Bulldogs are the surprise team of the season so far under first-year head coach Darius Robinson. By beating West Cabarrus, Northwest Cabarrus and Charlotte Harding, they’ve already surpassed their combined conference win total from the past two seasons, and they seem to get better each week. The Bulldogs travel to winless Cox Mill (0-3) Friday.
5. Central Cabarrus (2-1)
The Vikings’ only loss was to the No. 1 Wonders, and that came in double overtime. Other than that, first-year coach Zach Bevilacqua’s team has taken down Concord (1-1) and Northwest Cabarrus (0-3). Friday, they play host to unbeaten 4A Charlotte Providence (4-0).
5. West Cabarrus (1-1)
The Wolverines are a new program still trying to find its way offensively, but they have the county’s most successful head coach over the past two seasons, former Northwest Cabarrus mentor Brandon Gentry, and a nasty defense. Friday’s trip to A.L. Brown will be a good test for this young bunch.