The Cream of Cabarrus: The Independent Tribune reveals its first football rankings of the season

CONCORD – Although the 2021 high school football season is entering its fourth week, it’s Week 1 for the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.

And I know what you’re already thinking: “My school should be No. 1 in Cabarrus County.”

At the very least, you’re thinking: “My team deserves to be ranked.”

I understand why you might feel the way you do, but that’s usually the case for diehard fans every year, whether your team is undefeated or winless.

Our job at the Independent Tribune is to take the emotion out of it and rank the teams as we see them each week. The good news is that there are a lot of games to play, even in a COVID-shortened season, so there’s still time for the rankings to change as conference titles are won – or lost.

Either way, here are this week’s rankings:

1. A.L. Brown (3-0)