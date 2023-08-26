Here are scores from Week 2 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
FRIDAY’S CABARRUS SCORES
(Games listed in order of Cream of Cabarrus rankings)
No. 1 Jay M. Robinson 35, West Cabarrus 6
Independence 75, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 49
No. 3 Northwest Cabarrus 30, No. 5 A.L. Brown 19
Concord 28, No. 4 Mount Pleasant 14
No. 6 Cannon 43, Hickory Hawks 13
Central Cabarrus 21, Monroe Piedmont 14
Kings Mountain 3, Cox Mill 13
ROWAN COUNTY RESULTS
Salisbury 62, Walkertown 6
West Stanly 28, Carson 20, OT
Davie 60, West Rowan 21
North Stanly 37, East Rowan 31
Forest Hills 41, North Rowan 13
South Stanly 27, South Rowan 19
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
West Cabarrus at Charlotte Olympic
Cox Mill at Charlotte Country Day
Cannon at Raleigh Ravenscroft