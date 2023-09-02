Here are scores from Week 3 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
FRIDAY’S CABARRUS RESULTS
(Starting with teams in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Rankings:)
No. 1 Jay M. Robinson 40, No. 5 Concord 0
Porter Ridge 38, No. 3 Hickory Ridge 22
No. 4 Cannon 31, Raleigh Ravenscroft 10
No. 6t Mount Pleasant 31, Central Cabarrus 14
Cox Mill 45, Charlotte Country Day 27
Olympic 21, West Cabarrus 20
Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7
- C. JEMAL HORTON INSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT: Spiders’ 2-0 start has meaning for coach
- Friday Five: More construction, smoothies, fairs and awards
- 'A lawyer's lawyer' - Irvin's career spans decades, three courthouses
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus County Week 2 news, notes and honors
- THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE CREAM OF CABARRUS RANKINGS: Week 3
- C. JEMAL HORTON: Bulldogs back has name, game and mind frame to back up record-breaking performance
- Trevor Wilt - 'the Gold Man' connects with fans and entertains
- Louisburg College Learning Partners Program helps students with learning differences succeed
- Faculty member shot, killed in campus building a week into classes at University of North Carolina
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus County Week 3 news, notes and honors
- Atrium Health Ballpark hits a summer fun home run
- 3-week-old baby struck by foul ball, seriously injured at Hickory Crawdads game
- Kannapolis approves more than $3 million for park expansion, improvements
- What Idalia means for the Carolinas
- THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 25, games
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7
NEXT WEEK’S CABARRUS GAMES
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
Hickory Ridge at Chambers
Providence Day at Cannon Cougars
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!