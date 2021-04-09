The ‘K’ is A-OK: Champions once again, revitalized Wonders football team looks to seal deal against rival Spiders

KANNAPOLIS – The players and coaches of Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown had plenty of thoughts to share about winning the South Piedmont 3A championship last Thursday, but senior defensive back Amareon Plummer best captured the gravity of the football program claiming its first conference championship in almost a decade.
“(This team) is very special,” said Plummer, one of the Wonders’ leading tacklers and a player who has a knack for breaking receivers’ hearts with last-second deflections. “The community always supports us, and they’re always out there cheering us on every day, every week. And I just love it.”
Then Plummer added, “It’s a different feeling playing for that ‘K.’”
The “K,” of course, is for Kannapolis. And yes, A.L Brown is one of those programs whose winning tradition comes with annual expectations that are usually higher than those of the average high school.
Those expectations don’t stop at successful win-loss records. They also include post-season records, state championships, conference championships, and which teams you beat on the way to getting to those places.
One of the team’s annual benchmarks will be at stake tonight when the Wonders (5-1 overall, 5-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) travel to Concord (2-4, 1-4) to face its most revered rival, the Spiders, in the Battle for the Bell.
An A.L. Brown loss would mean it could still be the SPC co-champ with Jay M. Robinson, if the Bulldogs win at Central Cabarrus Friday. But it was the Bulldogs whose undefeated season was ended by the Wonders last Thursday.
Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s games, A.L. Brown has already secured the conference’s top seed in the upcoming state playoffs.
Winning its first conference championship since 2011 is certainly a benchmark for A.L. Brown’s proud program, important enough for coach Mike Newsome to declare, “Kannapolis is still alive, and we still love our football.”
Newsome was A.L. Brown’s first-year coach in 2011. The Wonders dominated the SPC that year, going undefeated in league play and winning the title by two games. The team finished 12-2 overall and bowed out of the state playoffs to an old post-season nemesis: Charlotte Catholic.
Because of state athletic association reclassification, A.L. Brown spent the next four years in 4A and was relegated to the MECKA Conference, home to state powerhouses Charlotte Mallard Creek and Cornelius Hough.
The Wonders were 0-8 combined against those teams from 2013-16 and never finished higher than third place in the league.
“It’s always on our mind,” said Newsome. “Our goal is to always win a conference championship. People kind of forget there that we spent four years in the toughest 4A conference in the whole state.
“Coming back to the SPC (in 2017), we kind of felt like we would be the team. I’ll tell you now, the teams outside of Kannapolis and in Cabarrus County are growing. They have better coaches and the teams are getting better.”
Upon A.L. Brown’s return to the SPC, its only conference loss in 2017 was to Jay M. Robinson, which won the league championship. Upstart Northwest Cabarrus was conference champs in 2018, and the Trojans shared the SPC championship with Cox Mill in 2019.
So the nine seasons the Wonders went without a conference championship was its longest drought in almost 50 years. According to the website “fridaynightsink-town.weeble.com,” A.L. Brown went without a league crown between 1952 and 1971. This year’s championship is the 26th in Wonders’ history.
“It’s been about 10 years so it was always in the back of our heads,” said A.L. Brown junior quarterback Cameron Kromah. “We just used that for motivation for us to go out and get it – you know, make history.”
Kromah is one of the leaders on a team averaging more than 38 points per game in league contests. He and senior receiver Isaiah Black anchor the passing attack, while senior Jamison Flowe, who had a season-high 172 yards and a 60-yard touchdown on 13 carries vs. Jay M. Robinson, is the team’s top rusher and point scorer.
Some of the top defensive players are Plummer; fellow defensive back Jacob Booker; linebackers Trent Thompson, Brycen Schenck and Torren Wright; and lineman Jaleel Pemberton.