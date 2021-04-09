The ‘K’ is A-OK: Champions once again, revitalized Wonders football team looks to seal deal against rival Spiders

“Coming back to the SPC (in 2017), we kind of felt like we would be the team. I’ll tell you now, the teams outside of Kannapolis and in Cabarrus County are growing. They have better coaches and the teams are getting better.”

Upon A.L. Brown’s return to the SPC, its only conference loss in 2017 was to Jay M. Robinson, which won the league championship. Upstart Northwest Cabarrus was conference champs in 2018, and the Trojans shared the SPC championship with Cox Mill in 2019.

So the nine seasons the Wonders went without a conference championship was its longest drought in almost 50 years. According to the website “fridaynightsink-town.weeble.com,” A.L. Brown went without a league crown between 1952 and 1971. This year’s championship is the 26th in Wonders’ history.

“It’s been about 10 years so it was always in the back of our heads,” said A.L. Brown junior quarterback Cameron Kromah. “We just used that for motivation for us to go out and get it – you know, make history.”

Kromah is one of the leaders on a team averaging more than 38 points per game in league contests. He and senior receiver Isaiah Black anchor the passing attack, while senior Jamison Flowe, who had a season-high 172 yards and a 60-yard touchdown on 13 carries vs. Jay M. Robinson, is the team’s top rusher and point scorer.