The Little Englne That Wood: Senior excels in multiple sports at Cannon but will focus on one in college

Both schools are NCAA Division III programs, which excites Wood. Ultimately, the Big Red’s offer was too good to pass up.

“I really like the balance between athletics and academics (at Denison),” Wood said. “I feel like it’s not solely athletic focused. I feel like it would be nice to get a full college experience at a Division III school.”

Before that happens, Wood has one more year as a Cougar.

Besides basketball, Wood also plays softball and runs cross country at Cannon. She is currently participating in the latter as the Cougars began their fall sports practices next week.

As these current times have become increasingly unprecedented, Wood and the rest of the Cannon cross country team have had to adjust accordingly.

As the summer wound down with no certainty of a senior season of sports at all, Wood continued to train, holding out hope she would have one last ride with her teammates.