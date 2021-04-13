The Little Team That Could: Tigers barely have enough players but on brink of 4th straight boys tennis title

In fact, the only rule Webb really enforces with her players is that they get more out of being a Tiger besides pursuing wins, which includes lots of smiling. That’s the way she’s been since she took over the program. This is her 11th overall season and her seventh coaching the boys. She’s also had successful girls teams.

“One of the main things I’ve strived for with this program is to not only be competitive but also make this program fun for kids – to learn and make them want to come out and want to be better,” Webb explained. “I find that in some sports, they just get burned out because the coach pushes them too hard. I try to find the balance between having a good time and being competitive, but not going too far with it, and so far I’ve been successful.”

But that doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t crave that fourth title.

“It’s very motivating,” Rogers said. “It’s really exciting. I hope we get it. We just have to work hard. It means a lot coming from a small school. We’re willing to give it our all and work hard, and it would mean a lot if we get it.

“And even if we don’t, we’ve come a long way from our first match. It’s really been inspiring.”