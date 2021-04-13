The Little Team That Could: Tigers barely have enough players but on brink of 4th straight boys tennis title

MOUNT PLEASANT – Whenever a sports team is overcoming the odds and soaring to great heights, there’s an oft-quoted maxim players love to go to – something along the lines of, “We weren’t supposed to be here.”
Well, the 2021 Mount Pleasant boys tennis team – the same group that has a chance to win its fourth consecutive conference title this season – almost WASN’T here.
Literally.
As the season dawned, Tigers coach Elizabeth Webb learned that she’d have just four players available, partly because of the graduation of three key seniors and partly because of coronavirus concerns. Usually, a tennis team features at least six players, and many squads have twice that many.
Mount Pleasant has a been a strong program – one that could actually be going for a fifth Rocky River 2A/3A Conference title had it not been for the pandemic shutting down last spring’s sports seasons – that’s often soared when the odds were against it.
But this?
This was a curveball a Major League Baseball pitcher could appreciate.
“This year has been different from all the other years that I’ve coached, simply because I did not have six coming back,” Webb said. “Every year since the beginning, I’ve had a team that I could count on coming back and was already ready.”
Yet at the first practice of the season, according to senior Jake Rogers, there were just three Tigers tennis players present. Eventually, the fourth came in, and the roster consisted of seniors Rogers and Sethna Cain, and juniors Jadon Carnes and Garrett Carlton.
But would that be enough?
“We were concerned,” said Rogers.
Webb and her school put on a full-court press for new players, with one new guy, sophomore Vincent Farrell, joining the squad after seeing a social media post. At that point, there were five players on the roster, and Webb was going to give it go.
“You can win with five,” Webb said. “It’s tough, but you CAN win with five.”
Then, two weeks into the season, Webb got another gift. It was Walker Medlin, an athletic senior who was known for playing other sports, including pickle ball, a paddleball sport that combines skills used for badminton, ping-pong and tennis.
But like Farrell, Medlin had never played tennis, though.
It didn’t matter.
Medlin was added, and now they had six.
“Oooh!” Webb said as she recalled the early-season state of affairs. “I was very, very, very concerned, but I was optimistic that things usually work out, and I went about getting the word out that we needed some players. We had a tweet go out, and that’s how Vincent found out. Walker was actually playing soccer… he didn’t think he could come out, but there was still time. That’s been our saving grace that he came out and made six.”
Medlin turned out to be more than a warm body. His athleticism and pickleball background made him a competitive tennis player, and he quickly jettisoned up the ranks, from Mount Pleasant’s No. 6-ranked player to No. 3.
The pursuit of a fourth consecutive crown was now in full pursuit. And it’s truly a reality for this team that features no year-round players, unlike many conference-championship-level programs. A one-sport athlete at Mount Pleasant is rare.
Yet entering their match Tuesday against West Stanly, the Tigers were mainly just two steps away from another title.
Now, they’re only one step away.
The Tigers edged West Stanly Tuesday, 5-4, to set up a showdown with Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts. If Mount Pleasant comes out on top, it’s the Rocky River champion.
Again.
Though small in numbers, the Tigers are a very formidable group.
The top player is Carnes, who’s also popular around town for his prowess on the basketball court, where he earned all-conference status this past season as the Tigers second-leading scorer (17.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.0).
Clearly, that’s not all he can do, and his proven it while taking on the opposing team’s top player in every match.
“His main sport is basketball, but he loves tennis,” Webb said of Carnes. “His dad played tennis in college, and he has a good reach on the court and very good footwork and hand-eye coordination.”
A close second to Carnes, though, is Rogers, who’s been fortunate enough to win a conference title every year he’s been on the team.
“(Rogers) has consistently improved every year, and he’s a very strong player,” Webb said. “He excels in lots of sports. He also does gymnastics, and it translates very well to this with the upper-body strength it takes to do that.”
At No. 3 is Medlin, who Webb calls “an all-around athlete.” Cain, meanwhile, is the No. 4-ranked Tiger. This is his second season on the team, and Webb believes he could be even more advanced.
“I was just beginning to really see some improvement in (Cain) last year when the whole thing got shut down because of COVID,” Webb explained. “He’s come a long way. He’s a very consistent player. He’s very much like a wall; he’ll get the ball back in play, not necessarily being the hardest hitter or anything, but he’s very consistent.”
Carlton, a third-year player comes in as the Tigers’ No. 5 player, while Farrell is sixth.
“I think we just have a team of guys out here having fun and just enjoying the sport,” Webb said.
In fact, the only rule Webb really enforces with her players is that they get more out of being a Tiger besides pursuing wins, which includes lots of smiling. That’s the way she’s been since she took over the program. This is her 11th overall season and her seventh coaching the boys. She’s also had successful girls teams.
“One of the main things I’ve strived for with this program is to not only be competitive but also make this program fun for kids – to learn and make them want to come out and want to be better,” Webb explained. “I find that in some sports, they just get burned out because the coach pushes them too hard. I try to find the balance between having a good time and being competitive, but not going too far with it, and so far I’ve been successful.”
But that doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t crave that fourth title.
“It’s very motivating,” Rogers said. “It’s really exciting. I hope we get it. We just have to work hard. It means a lot coming from a small school. We’re willing to give it our all and work hard, and it would mean a lot if we get it.
“And even if we don’t, we’ve come a long way from our first match. It’s really been inspiring.”
That’s a mindset that the Tigers get from their leader, Webb, who also would love to come out on top again this season but doesn’t make that the primary focus for the team.
“Winning would be great,” Webb acknowledged. “It’s always nice to have that validation that what you’re doing is working. But really, if we don’t win, I’m not disappointed in the guys. I know that they’re doing their best, and that’s really all I can ask.”
Especially for a team that wasn’t even supposed to be here.