‘The Man’ in the mirror: Ability to look at himself, grow from mistakes took Nix to next level – as player and a man

CONCORD – There’s a difference between thinking you’re “The Man” and being “The Man.”

Like most people who think they’re “The Man,” D.J. Nix had to learn the hard way that he wasn’t. And it was his freshman year on the Cannon School varsity basketball team that provided the greatest, humbling lesson of his high school career.

Now a senior standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing a muscular 220 pounds, being on the verge of scoring 2,000 career points, and being named all-state for three years, Nix is “The Man.”

“The thing that people don’t get to see that we (coaches) do, D.J. is very smart from a basketball standpoint,” said Cannon School head coach Che’ Roth. “His basketball IQ is elite-level good. He knows the game. He knows the angles. He knows how to use his body.”

Nix’s smarts aren’t limited to the basketball court. He’s pretty solid in the classroom, too. You don’t get accepted into the Ivy League’s Cornell University, where he will continue his basketball career next year, by simply knowing how to roll off a ball screen.