The Natural: Basketball-focused Petiote has opened door to a world of football success

Waylan puts the family wares on display whenever he competes, whether it’s on the basketball court, or now, the football field.

“He’s probably the most athletic overall guy on our team,” Bolton said. “He can run, he can jump. (At defensive end), he does a great job of leaning. One of the hardest things to teach athletes is to lean coming around the edges; a lot of guys want to stand up and stay stiff. But he can really lean into an offensive tackle and use his pad level and still not lose any speed. That’s what makes him an extremely good athlete and just a guy that’s really hard to block, especially in a passing situation.”

What does the still-developing Petiote need in order to become an even better football player? The list is pretty short, it seems.

“Just football I.Q. at this point,” Bolton said. “What we’re asking him to do at this point is not really difficult, and as he plays and gets more experience, he’s going to start being more intuitive.