The Total Tillmon: Cox Mill guard nears 1,000 points entering playoffs, but her impact to team is so much greater

Just before Tillmon’s junior season, however, McConnuighey and Langtree parted ways, and she and Chloe decided to head back to Cox Mill.

“The coach left and we had nine seniors graduate, and we weren’t sure they were going to have enough people to have a team, because we were already short players,” Tillmon explained. “And then with COVID happening, we said, ‘We might as well go back to Cox Mill. It’s super close to home, and we know that we’ll have a season.’”

That, of course, would play huge role in how the Chargers’ season turned out.

Back home

While Tillmon was new to the group at Cox Mill, she wasn’t an entire stranger.

“I was familiar with a couple of them because they all played with my sister when she was in eighth grade,” Tillmon said. “And then, (junior forward) Megan (Gallegos) and my sister have been friends for a long time, so I kind of knew other players through Megan.”

Tillmon said she first began to realize that she would have a leadership role with the Chargers not when they were on the tennis courts but when the team began in-gym workouts.