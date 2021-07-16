The Year of the Wrestler: With 7 individual state champs and 2, team titlists, 2021 could be county’s best season ever for sport

CONCORD – That we’re talking in July about its recent conclusion just might be the best indication of how unique the 2020-21 high school wrestling season was. State championship tournaments being held in late June after the start of the season was delayed from November to April because of the impact of the global pandemic made for a most memorable year.

But this season may have also distinguished itself from all others in the way of celebration.

In terms of state championships earned by teams and individuals, an argument can be made that this was the greatest high school wrestling season in Cabarrus County history.

Research suggests that the five state titles won by individuals and the points championships won by two different teams at the state individual tournaments held on June 26 are both single-season records by public schools in Cabarrus County. And that doesn’t even include the two state titles won by Cannon School individuals in the private-school sector.

“It’s awesome. It’s great. It speaks to our community and to our county and the youth development of the kids,” said coach Jarin Spradley, whose Mount Pleasant Tigers won the points championship at the 2A state tournament held at Trinity Wheatmore High School.