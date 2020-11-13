The Zach Impact: Decision to return to the football field has helped Kellman, Warriors in myriad ways

CONCORD – Zach Kellman was almost certain of it: He was going to retire as a high school football player.
Probably.
His junior season with the Cabarrus Warriors football team had been, well, rough.
For starters, the Warriors lost their first four games of the 2019 campaign and scored a combined 14 points in that span. Then Kellman, a defensive back, suffered a concussion midway through the season that kept him out for the year. Finally, he had to watch his teammates struggle through the season with just two victories.
Kellman didn’t know if he wanted to come back for his senior season and risk further problems with an injury as serious as a concussion. He wasn’t sure he wanted the emotional strain of another struggling football season. Besides, baseball was his main sport anyway.
Would it be worth playing football again?
He just didn’t know.
But then, as the COVID-stricken 2020-21 school year neared, Kellman received a phone call. It was the Warriors’ newly hired head coach, Jamie Bolton, who’d watched film of the games Kellman did play in last season and saw some special qualities that could help the program.
As the Bolton talked, Kellman became more and more open to the idea of one more autumn on the gridiron. He was affected by the sheer notion that a coach who didn’t even know him would reach out to him, believe in him.
“It meant the world to me that he called, to be honest with you,” Kellman said. “He actually called me personally and asked me if I would play. That just meant so much.
“My parents (Ross and Maya), I told them upfront after last football season that I didn’t think I was ever going to put on the pads again. But after he called me, completely unexpectedly, I walked out of my room and told them that I was going to be playing football this year. It was a shock to them.”
It was a win for Bolton and the Warriors. A quality win.
Kellman, who now plays both wide receiver and defensive back, is one of just four senior starters for the team. He averages 15 yards per catch and ranks second on the team in receiving yards (255 on 17 catches), and he’ll be expected to play a key role tonight when the Warriors travel to Harrells Christian Academy for a game in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals.
The winner advances to the state championship game next week, where it will take on the winner of tonight’s other semifinal: Fayetteville Trinity Christian and Arden Christ School. Kickoff for tonight’s contest, the biggest the Cabarrus team’s two-year history, is 6 p.m.
The intangibles
Kellman’s biggest contribution to the team, Bolton said, goes well beyond the action on the field.
The Warriors are one of the youngest teams in the state. In addition to seniors graduating after last season, nine players transferred out of the program, meaning an assortment of freshmen and sophomores now have critical responsibilities on this year’s team.
Early in the season, Bolton looked to Kellman and fellow senior Michael Dickens to be leaders -- upperclassmen who’d competed on the varsity level, handled the ebbs and flows, and could share those experiences effectively with the younger players.
Both Dickens and Kellman flourished in those roles, but the Warriors lost Dickens (concussion) for the season a few games ago. Bolton believes Kellman has all the accoutrements to continue in that role during this crucial part of the season.
“When I called him when I first took the job, I had that conversation with him and told him, ‘Not only do we need you from an athletic standpoint, but we really need you to be a leader for our young football team,’” Bolton recalled. “I could tell that he was a very mature young man. And really, when I put that leadership responsibility on his shoulders, I think that’s when we really started having a great relationship, and he’s taken off with it.”
As an example of that leadership, Bolton referred to a recent practice, when Warriors coaches – and most of the players – had called it a night. But Kellman hadn’t.
“I just left the field today,” said during a phone interview Wednesday evening, “and (Kellman’s) down there with our freshman quarterback (Tyler Green) and another freshman receiver, Gavin Powell, and they’re working on routes and talking about different steps and how to win this week.
“Not only is Zach there and working hard, but he’s really mentoring those guys, teaching them how to play varsity football. I really think it’s paid dividends for us this year.”
This indeed has been a special season for the Warriors. A few weeks ago, they secured their first Piedmont Conference championship with a perfect (4-0) league record. They have a 5-2 overall record and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Granted, the Warriors had to get the job done on the field for all that to happen. And freshmen such as Green and running back Will Jones, sophomores like defensive lineman Jackson Schultz and linebacker Randy Marion III, and juniors such as linebacker Joshua Reid and defensive lineman Myles Stradford have all performed at a high level, as have many other underclassmen.
But senior leadership has been an important part of the formula for the team’s success.
“It’s huge,” Bolton said. “It’s one of the most important things on any football program. I think you’re only as good as your seniors, no matter how talented you are with underclassmen. It’s a testament to all our seniors. (Lineman) C.J. Newton’s another example, as are Michael Dickens, Zack Kellman and (lineman) Colin Gacek. Those guys have done an outstanding job giving our young guys a perspective of ‘this is what varsity football’s like, this is the road we don’t want to go down when things go bad, this is what we need to do when we see adversity.’
“Last year, they went through a lot of adversity as juniors, and the year before they went through some adversity,” Bolton continued. “So they’ve seen the path not to go down, and they’ve done a really good job with our freshmen that have never played varsity football. They’ve talked to them about how to be good teammates and how to be a leader. I can’t say enough about those kids.”
The tangibles
But Kellman isn’t just some emotional cheerleader high-fiving teammates in a pristine uniform while watching from the sidelines; he’s a good player for the Warriors.
The fact that he’s playing an entirely different position this season and is one of the best on the team proves that. But it took some sweat equity to convince his new coach that he could go from cornerback to a productive pass catcher.
“Wide receiver, for me, is actually my most comfortable position,” Kellman explained. “I actually love playing wide receiver more than anything. During that phone call, I told (Bolton) I’d rather play wide receiver than defense. But during summer workouts, there was no gimme. I had to earn that position, for sure.”
It helped that the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Kellman had some traits that made him a perfect fit as a receiver.
“Zach is probably our fastest player,” Bolton said. “He’s not the tallest guy, but he’s got great hands, he’s got great feet. We put him at a spot where we feel he gets a lot of one-on-one matchups. Some teams will double cover him out there, put a safety to a side. And those teams that don’t, they’ve paid the price a little bit.
“He’s a really good route runner, he’s very detailed with the way that he approaches the game. He’s a baseball player, so he understands the mental side of football in terms of how we want to run routes against leverage, when we want to run certain plays. He’s really good coming to the sideline saying, ‘Coach, the (cornerback) is playing me this way. I think we have this.’ He’s doing a really good job for us, especially since he’s never played receiver.”
Baseball was Kellman’s first love, though, and it’s where he truly excelled.
He’s been a member of the Cannon School baseball team his entire high school career, mostly as a utility player but spending time as a middle infielder and pitcher. Last season, one that was shortened to eight games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kellman had a .400 batting average while helping the Cougars go 7-1.
While he still plans to complete his senior campaign on the diamond in the spring, football this fall has given him a new perspective on his life, both personally and athletically.
“This football season has definitely made me realize what my priorities are going to be after high school,” Kellman said. “Originally, I was planning on playing baseball in college, but football has helped me realize that that’s not necessarily going to be the path for me. I really just thank God for leading me this way.
“The path now is just going to be a normal student in college and just enjoy the experience. Football this year definitely gave me a love for a sport that I never really had for baseball. It kind of woke me up that maybe I don’t really like baseball as much as I thought I did.”
The next move
Kellman isn’t quite sure where he’ll attend college next year. So far, he’s been accepted at the University of Mississippi, but he’s still waiting to hear back from some other schools to which he’s applied. Wherever he matriculates, he said, he plans to major in business, pre-law or journalism.
For now, though, tonight is the focus. Harrells Christian is the focus. Making sure this team is united and ready to play its best is the focus.
Kellman knows his days on the gridiron are numbered. Win or lose tonight, at the most, he has seven days remaining, and then he definitely will be retired as a high school football player.
It was a reality that struck him last Friday night after the Warriors’ regular-season finale in Matthews.
Kellman reflected on this memorable senior football season that almost never was. He reflected on the camaraderie he established with a mostly new batch of teammates and coaches. Most of all, he reflected on the phone call he believes truly has changed his young life.
“I told (Bolton) after the Covenant Day game this past week that I really thank him for that,” Kellman said. “If it wasn’t for that phone call, I wouldn’t be putting on a Warriors uniform this year.
“And I’m so glad I did.”
