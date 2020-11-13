The Zach Impact: Decision to return to the football field has helped Kellman, Warriors in myriad ways

“I just left the field today,” said during a phone interview Wednesday evening, “and (Kellman’s) down there with our freshman quarterback (Tyler Green) and another freshman receiver, Gavin Powell, and they’re working on routes and talking about different steps and how to win this week.

“Not only is Zach there and working hard, but he’s really mentoring those guys, teaching them how to play varsity football. I really think it’s paid dividends for us this year.”

This indeed has been a special season for the Warriors. A few weeks ago, they secured their first Piedmont Conference championship with a perfect (4-0) league record. They have a 5-2 overall record and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Granted, the Warriors had to get the job done on the field for all that to happen. And freshmen such as Green and running back Will Jones, sophomores like defensive lineman Jackson Schultz and linebacker Randy Marion III, and juniors such as linebacker Joshua Reid and defensive lineman Myles Stradford have all performed at a high level, as have many other underclassmen.

But senior leadership has been an important part of the formula for the team’s success.