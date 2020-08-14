'This is what we love': Virtual Open Houses signal start to a very different new year

Principal Liz Crook Snyder was so excited to see her students again. She gushed and raved about the amazing children at Concord Middle as she spoke Thursday night to what she thought was a highly captivated audience of her entire school live on Microsoft Teams.
The audience was indeed enthralled: the only issue was it was an audience of about three people in her own room.
“I kid you not, we went for 10 minutes, and we thought we had done a bang-up job, and then (Tammy Redmond) walked in and said, ‘You’re not live!’” Snyder said with a laugh. “We’re like, ‘What?’”
It ultimately was an innocuous snafu in what turned out to be a successful open house at Concord Middle School on Thursday.
All middle and elementary schools met for open houses Thursday after high schools met Wednesday, and there was some trial and error.
The open houses were held virtually for Cabarrus County Schools due to restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s decision to come back to work with fully remote learning under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan C.
There were some awkward moments, like the one Snyder faced, but she has been talking all summer about the need for everyone to show each other grace.
Administrators, teachers, parents and students are all entering uncharted territory as a new school year begins with online learning, and there are bound to be issues.
But everyone wants what is best for the students at CCS, and showing each other grace in a challenging time will be key to making the most out of the beginning of this year.
“That’s what you’ve got to have in those moments; you’ve just got to have grace, because even for an administrator … I’m telling you we rehearsed this, we got online and we played live with Microsoft Live yesterday at 9 a.m.,” Snyder said. “We had rehearsed and rehearsed, and still there’s a glitch, and that’s just what’s going to happen with technology.
“But, you know, we’ve told our teachers to have grace with our parents and with our kids, and it is what it is.”
While Snyder’s story can incite some laughs, it proved the exception to the majority of open houses, and teachers across the district were expressing their excitement on social media at seeing their students virtually throughout their open houses.
CCS’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner said she was thrilled to see her students and meet their families for the first time.
“I really thought it was one of the best open houses that I’ve ever had because I was able to have so many parents communicating with me at one time, whereas when they come into the classroom for drop-in, I could have three families walk in but already be talking to one family, so they have to wait for me to greet them,” she said.
“It really, really went well, and I feel like community spirits were really high and students were really excited to get back to learning and connecting with their classmates and teachers.”
Teachers haven’t truly seen their students since March 13. Snyder joked their administration was worried about schools releasing on Friday the 13th and all the silliness that comes with that, but it also worked out to be the last day educators saw their children for a full school day all year.
The situation was bizarre. Teachers and students were told by the governor’s administration that grades could not be affected until the end of the school year while students took part in remote learning. The lack of ability to guarantee Wi-Fi connections or consistent learning environments were concerns.
That will change in 2020-21. Grades will count from the start of the year, so every chance a teacher has to see a student matters, and missed lessons can hurt.
Fortunately, CCS is now more comfortable with online learning, and the system's teachers are more confident in their ability to educate students remotely.
That doesn’t mean nerves don’t get frayed with the new challenge, though.
“I think that everybody’s a little bit nervous and anxious just because everything is so unknown,” Wagoner said. “When change comes, there’s some adaptability and resiliency that has to take place, and that can be uncomfortable, but at the same time I think that educators know that, yes, we’re putting out these high expectations, like attendance is a priority, grading is a priority, but right now, the first week of school, building those relationships and connections with our students, that’s what every educator is wanting to do and is going to do.
“What teachers do best is connect with their students, and we’re able to do that, and we have a plan, and we’re prepared to do that on Microsoft Teams and to build that virtual classroom community,” Wagoner said.
“So I think there are some nerves just because it’s new, and with technology, things aren’t always going to go right, and you’re going to have to be flexible and adjust.”
According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which CCS is following, everyday life should not go back to normal in schools until the rate of infected patients per those tested in the county falls below 5%.
As of Friday morning, the Cabarrus Health Alliance reported the county’s infection rate due to COVID-19 as 6.58% (these numbers are two weeks behind to give a more accurate depiction of what is going on).
This may still seem high, but the numbers are trending in the right direction as the infection rate was 9.5% on July 18, 7.51% on July 25, and 7.67% on Aug. 1.
Both CCS — which is coming back to school under Plan C — and KCS — which is coming back under Plan B — are in agreement: Students learn better when they are in classrooms.
CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder and KCS Board of Education Chairman Todd Adams have repeatedly said this after schools were closed in March, and they maintain the need for all students to return to campus.
CCS officials said the rate of infection and number of those who have the virus in Cabarrus County was too high to return to school to start the year, so they had to go virtual for the open houses as well as the opening of the school year.
Educators, though, say they can’t wait to get back into their classrooms to see their students, but acknowledge they have to do so safely.
“Anytime you get to lay your eyes on people face to face, you cannot put the value on that, but first and foremost, safety is top priority,” Snyder said. “So though we’re excited to see them live in any capacity — we saw them live when they came for device pickup — and our hearts are always the fullest when you get to lay your eyes on them, but safety is top priority.
“Dr. Lowder, that’s his top priority. He is working very closely with Cabarrus Health Alliance, so I feel like he’s getting the most up-to-date information in keeping us all safe. And as frustrating as that is right now for folks, because I think there’s so many uncertainties right now with this virus, I trust Dr. Lowder completely, and Cabarrus Health Alliance, and we follow (their) lead.”
School officially begins Monday in Cabarrus County.
It’s going to be different. Students will learn from their bedrooms and couches, and teachers will teach from their offices and living rooms.
None of that takes away from the excitement about the start of the year.
“This is what we do, and this is what we love, and this is our passion,” Wagoner said. “That’s kind of been taken away from us since March 13.
“I don’t think that I’m going to sleep much this weekend, but it’s not really because I’m nervous, but it’s because I’m so excited to get back to the job that I love and to serve the people in our community that I care so deeply about.”
