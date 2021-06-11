THOMAS LOTT COLUMN: Manfred, MLB have created their own pickle

This is because he is doctoring the baseball. The same can be said for dozens of pitchers in the game in probably every single organization. This is a league-wide issue. In my opinion, though, pitchers’ hands were forced.

With the juiced baseballs coming into play starting in 2017, home runs skyrocketed. Pitchers were getting shelled like never before. Starters who had never given up more than 20 home runs in a season were giving up more than 30. That is in addition to electronic sign-stealing in the league, limited mound visits, the three-batter minimum rule and a possible pitch clock on the way.

Everything seemingly was leaning in the offense’s favor. So pitchers took action. They started throwing four-seam fastballs up in the zone to limit launch angle, and they started doctoring baseballs at alarming rates to get more spin, which made those four seamers harder to hit.

Now, there’s hardly a game where you won’t see a pitcher touch his hat, his glove or belt on a mission to get that sweet, sweet liquid cement grip. The issue is prevalent across all of baseball, and MLB has done nothing about it.

