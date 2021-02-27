Three the Cabarrus Way: Cannon boys, girls and Concord Academy girls all claim NCISAA state basketball titles

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Three Cabarrus County teams played for state championships Saturday afternoon.
And three Cabarrus County teams walked away with state championships.
Cannon School’s boys and girls teams each won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state titles, while the Concord Academy girls won the 3A title.
For the Cannon boys, it marked their second consecutive state crown.
Here are the scores:
BOYS
Cannon School 84, Carmel Christian 85
GIRLS
Cannon School 53, North Raleigh Christian 39
Concord Academy 58, Asheville Christian 57 (OT)
