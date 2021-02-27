 Skip to main content
Three the Cabarrus Way: Cannon boys, girls and Concord Academy girls all claim NCISAA state basketball titles
Three the Cabarrus Way: Cannon boys, girls and Concord Academy girls all claim NCISAA state basketball titles

Girls Basketball-8

Cannon School girls players celebrate winning their state title Saturday.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Three Cabarrus County teams played for state championships Saturday afternoon.

And three Cabarrus County teams walked away with state championships.

Cannon School’s boys and girls teams each won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state titles, while the Concord Academy girls won the 3A title.

For the Cannon boys, it marked their second consecutive state crown.

Here are the scores:

BOYS

Cannon School 84, Carmel Christian 85

GIRLS

Cannon School 53, North Raleigh Christian 39

Concord Academy 58, Asheville Christian 57 (OT)

