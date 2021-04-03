THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A.L. Brown used long scoring plays to get in position for perfect SPC season

Enjoying the seven points that play provided, the Wonders forced the Bulldogs to punt on their ensuing possession and then completed another two-play drive with a 60-yard score. They did so by going with “The Flowe” … Jamison Flowe.

Facing second down from the Wonders’ 40, the senior running back needed only five yards to gain separation from the defense up the right sideline. The Bulldogs finally caught up to him at their own 15, but it couldn’t stop “The Flowe.”

“I’m (running), and I see an open hole, so I hit it full speed,” said Flowe. “Toward the end zone I saw two people coming. I dead-legged one of them. The other tried to tackle me from behind, so he kind of boosted me (into the end zone), so I kind of appreciate him for that one.”

The next time A.L. Brown had to respond was in the fourth quarter after Jay M. Robinson used a 70-yard run by Terrance Chapman to the Wonders’ 11 to eventually score a touchdown and close its gap to 22-14.