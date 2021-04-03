THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: A.L. Brown used long scoring plays to get in position for perfect SPC season

CONCORD – Following Thursday’s game at Jay M. Robinson, A.L. Brown football coach Mike Newsome shared how proud he was of his defense despite surrendering an 80-yard scoring drive and a 70-yard run from scrimmage that led to the Bulldogs’ other touchdown.
Ironically, the outcome of the Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Wonders’ 29-14 victory over the third-ranked Bulldogs was largely determined by A.L. Brown’s own long scoring drive and three additional touchdowns procured by big plays. Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson would have gladly considered the nullification of each team’s scoring endeavors as an even swap.
But sports don’t work that way, and the big play advantage A.L. Brown had on Jay M. Robinson allowed it to not only win the game but capture its first conference championship since 2011.
With one game to go, the Wonders (5-1 overall, 5-0 South Piedmont 3A) clinched at least a share of the conference title and the league’s No. 1 seed heading into the state playoffs.
“It’s been a decade since we won the last (conference championship),” said senior receiver Isaiah Black, whose 64-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter gave A.L. Brown a lead it never relinquished. “So this one was real (special) to our community and to the past players that couldn’t do it before. So that was for them. It was for our fans and stuff.”
Even though Jay M. Robinson (5-1, 4-1) missed its chance to further pursue an outright league title, Thursday’s loss by Central Cabarrus, the Bulldogs’ next opponent, allowed them to clinch second place in the SPC and an automatic berth in the state playoffs.
In their game Thursday, A.L. Brown and Jay M. Robinson opened the scoring by exchanging 80-yard touchdown drives. The Wonders’ took 4 minutes, 40 seconds and ended with Gavin Thompson’s 11-yard scoring catch with eight seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs retaliated with theirs by using a 30-yard double-pass that started with quarterback Blue Monroe whirling a long lateral to his left to Joshua Grant Jr. The senior receiver then heaved an up-for-grabs throw that Simarion Hughes hauled in at the A.L. Brown 9-yard line. Monroe scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak two plays later.
But A.L. Brown’s response didn’t take long.
The Wonders set up at their own 30-yard line and used a six-yard run on first down to set the tone. On second down, Black found a seam over the middle, and quarterback Cameron Kromah reached him with a pass just across midfield.
“I just had to make the corner miss and get behind him, and that was it,” said Black. “(I saw) straight grass, straight turf and the field goal post. I thought, ‘I’m about to score,’ so I just turned on the jets.”
Enjoying the seven points that play provided, the Wonders forced the Bulldogs to punt on their ensuing possession and then completed another two-play drive with a 60-yard score. They did so by going with “The Flowe” … Jamison Flowe.
Facing second down from the Wonders’ 40, the senior running back needed only five yards to gain separation from the defense up the right sideline. The Bulldogs finally caught up to him at their own 15, but it couldn’t stop “The Flowe.”
“I’m (running), and I see an open hole, so I hit it full speed,” said Flowe. “Toward the end zone I saw two people coming. I dead-legged one of them. The other tried to tackle me from behind, so he kind of boosted me (into the end zone), so I kind of appreciate him for that one.”
The next time A.L. Brown had to respond was in the fourth quarter after Jay M. Robinson used a 70-yard run by Terrance Chapman to the Wonders’ 11 to eventually score a touchdown and close its gap to 22-14.
A.L. Brown started its ensuing drive at its own 14 and lost six yards on a sack on first down. Recognizing the game’s ebb and flow, the Wonders turned again to Flowe, who took a handoff and bounced to the right sideline for a 49-yard pickup. From there, a Jay M. Robinson unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the running of Teddy Russell and Todd Kennedy, Jr., who scored on a 1-yard plunge, carried A.L. Brown to the game’s final margin.
“Credit to A.L. Brown and Coach Newsome and his staff,” said Darius Robinson. “They had a great game plan … They were physical, and they exploited our weaknesses. We’ll have to fix it on Monday.”
The Bulldogs travel to Central Cabarrus on Friday, while A.L. Brown visits Concord for the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game.