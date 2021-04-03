THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Hopper injected playmaking ability into West Cabarrus passing game

Hopper, at least, certainly could be trusted. On the snap, Chalk looked to his left to find a streaking Hopper headed toward the end zone. Chalk lobbed a pass, and Hopper leapt into the air to secure the 27-yard touchdown and complete his three-catch, 62-yard monster opening drive.

“It means everything for me tonight,” said Hopper. “We just came out and worked hard, and we put everything we’ve got on the field.”

That catch put West Cabarrus (3-3, 3-3 South Piedmont 3A Conference) up 6-0, and the Wolverines would go on to win 11-8 in overtime.

Hopper was not done producing, however, even though the Wolverines would not score another touchdown. He repeatedly returned kickoffs and punts for big gains, and when West was down near its own end zone, facing a second down with 25 yards to go, he caught a pass and turned up the field to gain as many yards as he could. While Hopper only gained eight on the play, he helped get his team out of a hole by absorbing a targeting penalty by a Central defender, shaking it off and lining back up for the next play.