THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Hopper injected playmaking ability into West Cabarrus passing game

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus football team was going to need an offensive spark if it was going to defeat Central Cabarrus Thursday night.
Deadlocked at zero going into halftime, the Wolverines only had 13 passing yards, and the Vikings were keen on preventing any West runners from getting going.
Wolverines coach Brandon Gentry knew something had to give.
“We’ve been stalling a bunch of drives,” said Gentry. “We were just trying to come out here and be better than we were last week and execute offensively.”
Last week, in a win over Northwest Cabarrus, the Wolverines had thrown for exactly zero yards, with all eight passes falling incomplete. Junior wide receiver Christian Hopper was not going to allow that to happen again.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Hopper returned it to West’s own 40 yard line. A few plays later, he caught a 27-yard pass from junior quarterback Damarrio Chalk, bailing out the Wolverines, who had found themselves backed up because of penalties.
An eight-yard catch followed that, and West found itself nearing Central’s end zone. Yet two fumbled snaps, both recovered, put the Wolverines at third down with seven yards to go. Their passing game had a couple of decent plays, but could it be trusted in such an important situation?
Hopper, at least, certainly could be trusted. On the snap, Chalk looked to his left to find a streaking Hopper headed toward the end zone. Chalk lobbed a pass, and Hopper leapt into the air to secure the 27-yard touchdown and complete his three-catch, 62-yard monster opening drive.
“It means everything for me tonight,” said Hopper. “We just came out and worked hard, and we put everything we’ve got on the field.”
That catch put West Cabarrus (3-3, 3-3 South Piedmont 3A Conference) up 6-0, and the Wolverines would go on to win 11-8 in overtime.
Hopper was not done producing, however, even though the Wolverines would not score another touchdown. He repeatedly returned kickoffs and punts for big gains, and when West was down near its own end zone, facing a second down with 25 yards to go, he caught a pass and turned up the field to gain as many yards as he could. While Hopper only gained eight on the play, he helped get his team out of a hole by absorbing a targeting penalty by a Central defender, shaking it off and lining back up for the next play.
Hopper was also heavily involved on defense, tallying a few big pass breakups and playing well in coverage, assisting his team in holding Central Cabarrus (2-4, 2-3 SPC) to just 75 passing yards. He played well in the passing game, regardless of which side of it he was on.
Also, on the first play of overtime, Hopper had a five-yard carry to set up the eventual game-winning field goal by Ryan Dempster.
The ability to move the ball through the air was a new wrinkle for West Cabarrus, which has had three different starters at quarterback this season.
“It was actually good,” lineman Keenan Pierce said of West Cabarrus’ revitalized passing game. “Since the beginning of the season, we haven’t had a good passing season, but now it’s starting to click.”
Hopper was not the only Wolverine to get in on the receiving action. Arthur Nealy had two receptions for 23 yards, including one for a big first down, and Jamari Rodgers-Freeman had a catch for 17 yards as West tried to score with just seconds left in regulation.
But it was Hopper who jumpstarted West’s aerial attack, not only through his yardage and ability to fight through would-be tacklers but by giving his coaches faith in the passing game.
“It’s something we’ve just been working on trying to get better at,” said Gentry. “We’ve been trying to figure out how to get our playmakers the ball, and we were finally just able to execute tonight.”
Hopper finished with six receptions for 82 yards and a score, and the Wolverines needed every bit of it.