THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: The Wonders come out and make a statement against Northwest Cabarrus

After the A.L. Brown kickoff return, Northwest had a little more than a minute to work with, but the Trojans still sandwiched another score in before halftime on a 37-yard dime from Walker to sophomore Tevin Tucker with just 15 seconds left.

Down by 21, the Trojans did not have much room for error if they wanted to get back into the game, but their offense could not find its footing. So despite A.L. Brown’s only score of the third quarter being a Wonders field goal, Northwest could not manage to cut into its deficit, giving up two interceptions in the frame and allowing the Wonders to eat up the clock.

By the fourth quarter the Wonders’ 24-point lead appeared to be too much for the Trojans to overcome. Northwest did tally another big play, a 61-yard pass from Walker to Tucker, but A.L. Brown responded with a fourth-down, fake-handoff trick play that resulted in a wide-open Jacob Booker catching Kromah’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 29-yard lob.

When the final horn sounded, the Wonders took in their thrilling home opener with excitement, gathering in a spaced-out circle as they celebrated around their coach, Mike Newsome.