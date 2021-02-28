THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: The Wonders come out and make a statement against Northwest Cabarrus

CONCORD – For two straight years, the A.L. Brown football team was on the losing end of its matchups against the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans. For a historical powerhouse like A.L. Brown, that was not going to sit well.
This year, though, the Wonders trampled that losing streak to the tune of a 51-19 Thursday night win over the Trojans.
A.L. Brown (1-0, 1-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) opened the game with poise, with junior quarterback Cameron Kromah confidently moving the ball down the field and running back Jamison Flowe churning behind his massive offensive line.
“We did well,” said Kromah. “We took the advantages we had, but any first-game mistakes, we’ll get them worked out. We’ve got a full season, so we’re ready to see what we’ve got in store.”
Thursday night was not full of many first-game mistakes for the Wonders, however.
The first quarter was all A.L. Brown, with the defense stifling the Trojans quickly and the offense moving down the field through the air and on the ground. Kromah zipped an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah Black to start the scoring, and Flowe stomped a 17-yard run in right before the end of the quarter to bolster the lead.
The second quarter was much of the same, with Kromah finding junior Torren Wright for a 16-yard touchdown pass and Flowe turning in a 6-yard scoring run on third down to push the Wonders ahead by four straight scores, 27-0.
Northwest Cabarrus (0-1, 0-1 SPC) had trouble stopping A.L. Brown, but the Trojans also could not seem to get their own offense going, as they went three-and-out six times in the first half.
The Wonders’ defensive front seven caused much of the damage, securing multiple sacks and tackles for loss that ended Northwest drives early. A.L. Brown junior linebacker Antarron Turner consistently found the Trojans’ backfield, and senior defensive lineman Jacob Adams prevented Northwest from establishing any efficient running between the tackles.
With the Trojans’ rushing attack slowed down, the game played right into A.L. Brown’s hands, as defensive backs Amareon Plummer and Justin Morgan as well as junior linebacker Trent Thompson all made significant plays. Thompson intercepted the Trojans twice, and Morgan added an interception and fumble recovery. The Wonders had four takeaways.
Plummer played well on defense, too, providing solid coverage for the Wonders. His breakout moment was not on defense, however, but rather on special teams, when he zipped through a spread-out Northwest kickoff coverage for an 89-yard touchdown.
Northwest Cabarrus did not mark the scoreboard until there were under two minutes to play in the first half, and it came on a huge play, with junior receiver Tru Sierra tucking a short throw from freshman quarterback Alex Walker and racing 76 yards to the end zone.
After the A.L. Brown kickoff return, Northwest had a little more than a minute to work with, but the Trojans still sandwiched another score in before halftime on a 37-yard dime from Walker to sophomore Tevin Tucker with just 15 seconds left.
Down by 21, the Trojans did not have much room for error if they wanted to get back into the game, but their offense could not find its footing. So despite A.L. Brown’s only score of the third quarter being a Wonders field goal, Northwest could not manage to cut into its deficit, giving up two interceptions in the frame and allowing the Wonders to eat up the clock.
By the fourth quarter the Wonders’ 24-point lead appeared to be too much for the Trojans to overcome. Northwest did tally another big play, a 61-yard pass from Walker to Tucker, but A.L. Brown responded with a fourth-down, fake-handoff trick play that resulted in a wide-open Jacob Booker catching Kromah’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 29-yard lob.
When the final horn sounded, the Wonders took in their thrilling home opener with excitement, gathering in a spaced-out circle as they celebrated around their coach, Mike Newsome.
“Winning is awesome,” said Newsome as A.L. Brown’s Victory Bell rang out behind him. “You can win, lose, or draw, but winning feels better. And I’ve been a part of a lot of football teams over the years, and I’ve been a part of a lot of wins, but just getting the opportunity to play football, win, lose, or draw, is awesome.”
A.L. Brown had experience on its side going into the matchup. Its head coach, Newsome, has coached here for 10 years, and the Wonders have many returning starters from last year’s 8-4 team.
But the Wonders did not forget their 0-2 record against the Trojans for the past two years.
“We just had a chip on our shoulder,” said senior wideout Isaiah Black. “We needed to get ready to show everyone how it should be, and we did it. This was way bigger for us.”