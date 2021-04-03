THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: ‘Upset’ Coard returns with a vengeance for Chargers

On the first drive of the game, Coard had a big 14-yard run that set up a touchdown the next play – a 28-yard pass from Khalel Wright to Zaiyon Evans – for a 7-0 Cox Mill lead. Thanks to the work of his offensive line, he said, Coard was able to find holes in the Concord defense during the course of the game.

“My O-line got me open, and as soon as they made a hole, I cut it in there, and they did a great job tonight,” Coard said.

Coard had a big third quarter with two runs going for more than 15 yards and one setting his team up inside the Concord 5-yard-line for another score.

After Concord had the Chargers in a third-and-long situation late in the third quarter, it was Coard who got the call again, as he went for nine yards and got a big first down to extend the drive.

The Chargers had a pretty balanced effort in Thursday’s win, as fellow running back Jeremiah Jones, a freshman, scored on the ground and Wright, another nine-grader, threw for a pair of touchdowns.

“When we are able to get the run game going early, it really allows us to take more shots through the air,” Coard said.