THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: ‘Upset’ Coard returns with a vengeance for Chargers

CONCORD – Tyrell Coard had last Friday night off.
It wasn’t because the Cox Mill football team’s top running back was being lazy, nor was it because he was being punished. Coard was dealing with an injury and was unable to play last week against Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Central Cabarrus.
Fortunately, the Chargers were able to deal with his absence and post their first win of the season. But not getting to play in such a momentous game only whet Coard’s appetite to be on the field even more this week.
On Thursday night, he played like it.
The talented Cox Mill sophomore played a key role, rushing for 114 yards, to help his team post a second consecutive victory, as the Chargers nipped No. 6 Concord, 21-20, at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
Cox Mill improved its record to 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference heading into next week’s Coddle Creek Cup game against rival Northwest Cabarrus.
But for Coard, the Chargers’ leading rusher this season, Thursday night was about making up for lost time.
“Yeah, I was upset I had to miss last week, even though we still got the win,” Coard said. “I felt that today we really needed to come out strong and I needed to get my team going early.”
On the first drive of the game, Coard had a big 14-yard run that set up a touchdown the next play – a 28-yard pass from Khalel Wright to Zaiyon Evans – for a 7-0 Cox Mill lead. Thanks to the work of his offensive line, he said, Coard was able to find holes in the Concord defense during the course of the game.
“My O-line got me open, and as soon as they made a hole, I cut it in there, and they did a great job tonight,” Coard said.
Coard had a big third quarter with two runs going for more than 15 yards and one setting his team up inside the Concord 5-yard-line for another score.
After Concord had the Chargers in a third-and-long situation late in the third quarter, it was Coard who got the call again, as he went for nine yards and got a big first down to extend the drive.
The Chargers had a pretty balanced effort in Thursday’s win, as fellow running back Jeremiah Jones, a freshman, scored on the ground and Wright, another nine-grader, threw for a pair of touchdowns.
“When we are able to get the run game going early, it really allows us to take more shots through the air,” Coard said.
The Chargers are a young, inexperienced team. Many of the offensive starters are underclassmen, and first-year coach Shawn Baker only took over the program in January. Having a running back such as Coard as a key piece only bodes well for the Chargers moving forward.
“Tyrell has been an absolute workhorse since the day I got to Cox Mill,” Baker said. “He is going to be one hell of a player. The way he runs the ball is so great. He is very elusive, and just having him back there is everything. Once we are able to get our run game going, then our passing game will speak for itself.”
Looking ahead to rivalry week, Cox Mill will play host to Northwest Cabarrus. This year’s Coddle Creek Cup game doesn’t have the same spotlight on it as last year’s meeting, when the Chargers and Trojans were playing with the SPC title in the balance, but it’s still a special rivalry to the fans and players of both teams.
Which means Coard will be just as hungry next Friday as he was Thursday night against the Spiders.
“For the seniors, it is their last game, and so it is about all of us coming together and playing our hearts out and, hopefully, come out with a win,” Coard said.